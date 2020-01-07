E-Vision selects Synamedia’s Infinite Platform to launch game-changing multi-tenant OTT service across MENA

CES, January 7, 2020 – Synamedia today announced that E-Vision, a subsidiary of Etisalat Group, has selected the Infinite platform, powered by Synamedia’s video network technologies, for its new multi-country, multi-tenant OTT service. The platform is already live in Egypt and will launch soon in Saudi Arabia.

Additional markets will follow in due course.

E-Vision’s new, fully managed, multi-tenant cloud-based service provides operators in the MENA region and Pakistan with a state-of-the-art platform to launch and run multi-screen, multi-language OTT services quickly and cost-effectively. It complements E-Vision’s existing robust content and channel licensing business, which spans Hollywood studios, Bollywood and regional Arabic productions as well as over 550+ TV channels.

E-Vision currently offers telcos, ISPs, and other OTT providers a comprehensive, secure and cost-efficient turnkey OTT platform for linear TV and VOD services. The cost of infrastructure, innovation, video processing, monitoring, software integrations, software lifecycles and analytics is shared across all service providers using the service, providing E-vision’s customers with a predictable cost base linked to revenue growth.

E-Vision’s customers can easily customize the Infinite UI to give each service its own distinct look and feel. The platform includes cloud DVR and supports advanced content aggregation, search and recommendations for a highly personalized user experience proven to drive viewer engagement. Additional supported features include pay-TV, SVOD and AVOD business models and the pre-integrated Evergent Revenue and Customer Lifecycle Management platform for comprehensive subscriber management and frictionless billing.

By selecting Synamedia as the end-to-end provider, E-Vision has also deployed market-leading video network technologies including private CDN platform. The complete glass-to-glass video network portfolio is capable of continually reducing latencies at every stage of the workflow – from the encoding through to the CDN and player – ensuring that E-Vision’s growing roster of OTT customers can provide a highly reliable, massively scalable, high-quality viewing experience with no buffering.

“We have worked closely with Synamedia’s talented teams to develop and roll out E-Vision’s new multi-tenant OTT comprehensive service. The Infinite platform is secure and capable of a full end-to-end solution which would guarantee our clients a top-notch, scalable and cost-efficient service,” said Humaid Rashid Sahoo, E-Vision CEO.

“With its new multi-tenant OTT service, E-Vision is pioneering a new approach to OTT services – one that we believe is the shape of things to come. With such intense competition in the OTT space, a shared video platform makes sense for many operators. Using our scalable, highly reliable, cloud-based platform, E-Vision liberates its OTT customers from worrying about the underlying technology and lets them focus instead on building a sustainable, profitable business faster,” added Yves Padrines, Synamedia CEO.

About Synamedia

We’re helping service providers around the world to deliver, protect, and monetize video content so they can win in the age of Infinite Entertainment. Our video network business unit boasts a portfolio designed to ratchet up the quality and cost effectiveness of live streaming, featuring award winning services such as our virtualized Digital Content Manager, and ATSC 3.0 solutions. We do that with the world’s most complete, secure and advanced end-to-end open video delivery solution. And we’re trusted by over 200 top satellite DTH, cable, Telco and OTT operators, broadcasters, and media companies.

Synamedia is backed by the Permira funds and Sky.

About E-Vision

Emirates Cable TV & Multimedia LLC (E-Vision), a Limited Liability Company established under the U.A.E Federal Law No. 8, 1984 under the Official Register Number 53065 with a paid up capital of AED 20,000,000 whose Registered Office is at Dubai, Post Box. 33999, U.A.E – Fax No. 971-4-3544877.

E-Vision, a wholly owned subsidiary of Etisalat, is a pioneer and trusted content aggregator in the region providing a comprehensive turnkey solution for content acquisition and management for IPTV platforms and multi-screen (OTT). E-Vision currently operates in the UAE, KSA, Egypt and Pakistan. Over the years, E-Vision has developed winning solutions, and capabilities to meet business partners in the field of TV channels licensing, video-on-demand acquisition, content strategy, video OTT solutions, 4K, hospitality and advertising.

For about two decades, E-Vision has partnered with the biggest names in the industry worldwide, and secured content for multiple Pay TV and OTT services from major Hollywood Studios, Bollywood and the latest Arabic productions as well as leading TV channel providers from around the globe.

E-Vision’s end-to-end solutions comprise channel licensing, VOD aggregation, EPG Data, content management, with over 650 TV channels in HD, 3D and 4K, and more than 15,000 hours of TVoD and SVoD content.

In addition, E-Vision operates original and exclusive award winning channels like e-Junior, the most watched kids channel in the UAE, and e-Masala, a 24 hours non-stop South Asian movie channel, with local advertising insertion possibilities.