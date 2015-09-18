Dynamic Broadcast Secures Additional €1 Million Funding Round

Prague, Czech Republic. September 18th 2015: Dynamic Broadcast, (formerly Visual Unity Global), a leading Broadcast Systems Integrator and provider of the MediaLounge™ OTT platform, is pleased to announce it has secured a Series C funding round of €1,000,000.

Raised with the participation of management, private investors and 3TS Capital Partners, Dynamic’s existing majority investor, this round of funding will be used to complete innovative additional modules for the MediaLounge™ OTT video platform and to launch MediaLounge™ Corporate, a solution for video production, management, and distribution for corporate and intranet use.

"Dynamic has made great inroads in the Asian, North American and African markets with our powerful OTT/VoD/Streaming platform, but now it is time to add a robust corporate video solution," says CEO Arnd Froehlich. "Modern corporations are ready to implement knowledge based video training. Creation of that video knowledge resource, then management and distribution becomes a headache. MediaLounge™ Corporate will make these concerns disappear, and save corporations significant amounts on training and video management."

"This funding round demonstrates a lot of confidence in Dynamic and the MediaLounge™ product," says Daniel Lynch, Managing Partner of 3TS. "When management and ownership are willing to bet big on the future of the company you know they have the confidence they need to create world leading innovative products. We’re very supportive of Dynamic and we hope our clients will recognize this."

For further information, please contact Tony Hasek, Chief Commercial Officer

M: +420 605 555 677 E: tony.hasek@dynamic-broadcast.com

- ends -

About Dynamic Broadcast:

Dynamic Broadcast (formerly Visual Unity Global) is the owner and developer of the MediaLounge™ OTT platform and one of the premiere Broadcast Systems Integrators in Europe. MediaLounge™ enables broadcasters, content owners and even corporations to bring their content to the web simply, professionally and securely. With offices in Toronto, Munich, Prague, Istanbul, Moscow and Hong Kong, and a broadcast grade worldwide delivery architecture, Dynamic helps clients large and small bring their digital content to the world.

About 3TS Capital Partners:

3TS Capital Partners (www.3tscapital.com) is a leading private equity and venture capital firm in Central and Eastern Europe with offices in Vienna, Budapest, Bucharest, Prague, Warsaw and Istanbul. Investors in the 3TS funds totaling over EUR 300 million include 3i, Cisco, EIF, OTP, Sitra, EBRD and KfW among others.