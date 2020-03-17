DVB to Host Webinar Series Following DVB World Cancellation

GENEVA — 17 March 2020 — DVB, an industry consortium that develops open, interoperable technical specifications for the delivery of digital media and broadcast services, today announced that it will offer a series of free webinars based on the programme of DVB World 2020. Originally set for March 8-11 in Valencia, Spain, DVB World 2020 was cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation. The next DVB World conference will take place in Berlin on March 22-24, 2021.

The full list of upcoming webinars is as follows:

• "Multicast ABR Opens the Door to a New DVB Era," on Thursday, March 19

• "Codecs, Standards and UHD Formats – Where is the Industry Headed?" on Monday, March 23 in collaboration with the Ultra HD Forum

• "Encoding and Packaging for DVB-I Services," on Friday, March 27

• "Beam Hopping in DVB-S2X," on Monday, March 30

• "DASH: From On-demand to Large Scale Live for Premium Services," on Tuesday, March 31 in collaboration with the DASH Industry Forum

• "DVB-I Service Lists & Programme Information," on Wednesday, April 1

• "Building a Reference Client for DVB-I," on Monday, April 6

The webinars will take place on the Zoom platform. Registration is now open via the links above or through the DVB website.

