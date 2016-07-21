DPA Microphones Welcomes New Product Manager, René Mørch

ALLEROED, DENMARK, JULY 21, 2016 – DPA Microphones, the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications, is pleased to welcome René Mørch as the company’s new Product Manager. Mørch previously worked for DPA Microphones from 2006 until 2009 as the Research & Development Manager.

“We are thrilled to bring René back in this new role,” says Thorsten Reuber, interim CEO of DPA Microphones. “DPA has been experiencing exceptional growth and success in presenting new products to the public, and we are excited to continue this prosperity with René. We look forward to leveraging his knowledge and experience in the field to maintain DPA’s position as an industry leader.”

As Product Manager, Mørch will act as the bridge between the Sales, Marketing and Research & Development departments. He will gather information from the market through internal and external sources, and will be a part of the team that decides short- and long-term product strategy. Taking an active role on the management team, Mørch will work to secure the continued growth of DPA.

“I am so happy to be back working for DPA Microphones,” says Mørch. “My position links the commercial and technical part of the company, which is exactly where I love to work. I look forward to using my knowledge of audio to assist a company that sets the highest standard for microphone technology.”

