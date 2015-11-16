DPA Microphones Showcases Range of Worship Facilities Microphones at WFX 2015

NASHVILLE, TN, NOVEMBER 16, 2015 - DPA Microphones will feature its d:screet™ SC4098 Supercardiod Podium Microphone at WFX 2015 (Booth 1102), which perfectly adapts to various applications within house of worship facilities. Additionally, the company will have its full line of d:vote™ Instrument Microphones, d:screet™ and d:dicate™ Podium solutions, as well as its d:facto™ Vocal Microphones, d:fine™ Headset Microphones, and d:screet™ Necklace Microphone, the winner of last year's TEC Award.

DPA's d:screet™ SC4098 Supercardiod Podium Microphone is an elegant, directional microphone based on the company's prominent miniature capsule. This podium solution is built with DPA's special interference tube technology, ensuring exceptional directivity and off-axis rejection. It has proven to be the top choice for speech applications in some of the most challenging acoustic environments. The d:screet™ SC4098 is available in six-inch, 12-inch and 18-inch lengths and while most variants are only available in black, the six-inch MicroDot solution is also available in white. There is also the option to terminate the boom pole with DPA's MicroDot connector, making it suitable for a wireless Podium Mic setup. It has most recently won the 2015 SVC Innovative Product Award and is nominated for a January 2016 TEC Award.

"We are excited to show the house of worship market what DPA has to offer," says James Capparelle, Marketing Manager USA, of DPA Microphones, Inc. "We will display our full range of products that best serve the house of worship market, including microphone solutions for live music, speech and vocal performance applications. We encourage all attendees to stop by our booth to hear the quality and clarity DPA microphones can provide for themselves."

DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. DPA's ultimate goal is to always provide its customers with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for all its markets, which include live sound, installation, recording, theatre and broadcast. When it comes to the design process, DPA takes no shortcuts. Nor does the company compromise on its manufacturing process, which is done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA's products are globally praised for their exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability and, above all, pure, uncolored and undistorted sound.

