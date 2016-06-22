DPA Microphones, Lectrosonics, Sound Devices, and K-Tek to Host the Sound Summit Toronto

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, June 22, 2016 — On Tuesday, July 19, 2016, DPA Microphones, Lectrosonics, Sound Devices, and K-Tek, will host The Sound Summit Toronto at The Church on the Queensway in Toronto. This event is part of The Sound Summit series of informal networking and educational presentations for audio professionals. Together they gather, collaborate, and discuss their techniques and tools for capturing high-quality audio. This summit will mark the first international location in the series of events; past cities include New York, Chicago, Atlanta and Orlando.

With the cooperation of some of the industry’s most well-respected audio professionals, attendees will benefit from a one-on-one social experience with members of the community as well as these leading manufacturers who specialize in professional location audio capture. DPA Microphones, Lectrosonics, Sound Devices, and K-Tek will also showcase popular products commonly used in the field, including DPA’s d:screet 4061 and 4071 Miniature Microphones, d:screet Necklace Microphone and d:dicate 4017B Shotgun Microphone; Lectrosonics’ IFB-VHF Wireless System, SSM "Super Slight" micro and HMa transmitters, Venue 2 wideband receivers with IQ Filtering and the latest version of Wireless Designer software; Sound Devices’ 688 mixer/recorder with SL-6 powering and wireless system, the 6-Series CL-12 linear fader controller accessory, the 788T recorder, the 633 mixer/recorder, and the rack-mount 970 audio recorder; as well as K-Tek’s Stingray Audio Bags and Harnesses, Graphite Boom Poles and Microphone Shock Mounts and Windscreens.

The Sound Summit Toronto will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., with short informational presentations from each of the manufacturers from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., as well as two short presentations from practitioners at 4:30 p.m. Throughout the afternoon, there will be several breaks for food, refreshments and social/networking time. Representatives from all four manufacturers will be available throughout the event to discuss best practices for utilizing their equipment during a production.

“After almost two years since the first Sound Summit in LA, we are thrilled to finally expand The Sound Summit events into Canada,” says James Capparelle, Marketing Manager, DPA Microphones. “This series of events allows us to meet our customer’s face-to-face while discussing important ideas and gathering feedback from the professionals in the field. As always, we look forward to exchanging valuable information that allows us to better our products and strengthen our company’s position in the market. We would like to extend our thanks to the Church on the Queensway for allowing us to use their space and to our Canadian distributor, Gerr Audio for their support.”

“We are very excited that The Sound Summit series has reached Canada, as Toronto is a premiere location for cutting-edge audio professionals working in their respective fields,” says Colin Bernard, Director of Canadian Operations at Lectrosonics. “We are all very grateful to the Church at Queensway for providing their wonderful facility for this educational and social event. We look forward to being able to share ideas and learn from the professionals in this community and showcase our very latest tools to address a changing wireless spectrum.”

“We are excited to participate in our first-ever international Sound Summit, and get the opportunity to visit with the Toronto sound community,” says Jon Tatooles, Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer of Sound Devices, LLC. “The first-hand feedback we are able to attain from these events is invaluable to us at Sound Devices. We look forward to learning about the interesting projects that our products are involved with as well as finding out how we can better serve this market.”

“In our 20 years, we’ve continually innovated while staying true to our customer and application focused roots,” says K-Tek Owner and President Brenda Klemme. “The Sound Summit allows us to have the kind of dialog with industry professionals that is the key for our product development. Our game-changing line of Stingray Bags is a great example of these conversations and the Stingray line continues to grow and evolve as a direct result. Joining The Sound Summit family in Canada, will give users a local opportunity to try on our Stingray Harness, and experience first-hand how the ExoSpine takes the bag-weight off your shoulders and view the many advantages of our Audio Bags, while learning more about our more traditional Made-in-USA Boom Poles, Shockmounts and Fuzzy windscreens.”

The Church on the Queensway is located at: 1536 The Queensway, Toronto, ON. To sign up for this free event, please register at http://thesoundsummit.org/toronto/.

