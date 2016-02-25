DPA Microphones, Lectrosonics, Sound Devices, and K-Tek to Host The Sound Summit Orlando

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, FEBRUARY 18, 2016 — On Wednesday, March 9, 2016, DPA Microphones, Lectrosonics, Sound Devices, and new partner K-Tek, will host The Sound Summit Orlando (www.thesoundsummit.org/orlando) at Full Sail Live 1, located at Full Sail University. This event is part of the Sound Summit series of informal networking and educational presentations by these companies for the audio community. Past cities have included New York City, Chicago, and Atlanta, with additional new locations added later this year.

These manufacturers specialize in professional location audio capture, with leading products commonly used in the field, including DPA’s d:screet™ 4061 and 4071 Miniature Microphones, d:screet™ Necklace Microphone and d:dicate™ 4017B Shotgun Microphone; Lectrosonics’ SSM "Super Slight" micro and HMa transmitters, Venue 2 wideband receivers with IQ Filtering and the latest version of Wireless Designer software; Sound Devices’ 688 field production mixer with SL-6 powering and wireless system, the 6-Series CL-12 linear fader controller accessory, the 788T recording system, the compact 633 portable mixer/recorder and the rack-mount 970 64-Track Dante and MADI audio recorder, as well as K-Tek’s Stingray Audio Bags and Harnesses, Graphite Boom Poles and Microphone Shock Mounts and Windscreens.

Hosted by Mark Johnson, Full Sail University’s Show Production Program Director, The Sound Summit Orlando will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., with short informational presentations from each of the manufacturers from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., followed by food, refreshments and social/networking time. Representatives from all four manufacturers will be available throughout the event to discuss the best practices for utilizing all four brands during a production.

Gabriel Antonini, National Sales Support/Business Development Manager of DPA Microphones, Inc., will speak about polar patterns, frequency response, off axis linearity and best practices for placement of lavalier and shotgun microphones. To highlight these topics, Antonini will be using the company’s d:screet™ Miniature Microphones and d:dicate™ 4017B Shotgun Microphone. Alongside Antonini will be Christopher Spahr, VP of Sales & Marketing, Leonardo Romero, Sales Director, Latin America and James Capparelle, Marketing Manager, USA of DPA Microphones, Inc. “We can’t thank Full Sail enough for hosting this event,” says Capparelle. “Being a Full Sail alumni myself, I can’t think of a better platform for our fifth consecutive Sound Summit, and hope that the students who attend will take away as much as the industry professionals do.”

"The Sound Summit has proven to be an excellent event for all involved," says Karl Winkler, VP of Sales and Service at Lectrosonics. "At the events in Chicago, Atlanta and New York last year, we enjoyed sharing ideas and learning from our customers and the professional sound community in a relaxed setting. Now, with the addition of K-Tek we are adding even more exciting, professional solutions for production sound professionals. I'm very grateful to Mark Johnson and Full Sail University for offering to host the event."

On stage for Sound Devices, LLC, will be Jon Tatooles, Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer. Tatooles will discuss Sound Devices’ revolutionary MixAssist™ technology, which is now integrated into its latest 688 mixer/recorder. In addition, Tatooles will also explain the workflow benefits and control capabilities of the 688 when combined with the optional SuperSlot-compatible SL-6 powering and wireless system as well as the CL-12 linear fader controller accessory. “We look forward to bringing valuable knowledge to both new and experienced audio engineers at the next Sound Summit at Full Sail University,” says Tatooles. “The Sound Summit events have proven to be an excellent opportunity to speak with our customers face-to-face. We learn just as much from customers as they do from us manufacturers.”

“We are excited to join the Sound Summit family of leading Pro Audio manufacturers in 2016, as we are celebrating our 20th anniversary. In our 20 years, we’ve continually innovated while staying true to our customer and application focused roots,” says K-Tek Owner and President Brenda Klemme. “The Sound Summit is a great opportunity for us to meet with users and discuss our products and share additional information about them – all while learning more about the day-to-day demands of working in the field. This dialog is the keystone for our product development that allows us to continually improve our product lines.”

Full Sail Live 1 is located at Full Sail University, 3535 Forsyth Road, Orlando, FL. To sign up for this free event, please register at http://www.thesoundsummit.org/orlando.



About DPA Microphones

DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. DPA’s ultimate goal is to always provide its customers with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for all its markets, which include live sound, installation, recording, theatre and broadcast. When it comes to the design process, DPA takes no shortcuts. Nor does the company compromise on its manufacturing process, which is done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA’s products are globally praised for their exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability and, above all, pure, uncolored and undistorted sound. For more information on DPA Microphones, please visit www.dpamicrophones.com.

About Lectrosonics

Well respected within the film, broadcast, and theatre technical communities since 1971, Lectrosonics wireless microphone systems and audio processing products are used daily in mission-critical applications by audio engineers familiar with the company's dedication to quality, customer service, and innovation. Lectrosonics is a US manufacturer based in Rio Rancho, New Mexico. Visit the company online at www.lectrosonics.com.

About Sound Devices

Founded in 1998, Sound Devices, LLC, designs both Sound Devices audio products and Video Devices video products. Sound Devices offers portable audio mixers, digital audio recorders and related equipment for feature film, episodic television, documentary, news gathering, live-event, and acoustical test and measurement applications. Video Devices offers digital video monitors, recorders and related products that address a range of video productions, including fast-paced studio applications, live sports and events, as well as mobile, TV, film and documentary productions.

The Sound Devices, LLC, headquarters is located in Reedsburg, Wisconsin. Additional offices are located in Madison, Wisconsin, Chicago, and Berlin. For more information, visit the Sound Devices and Video Devices websites: www.sounddevices.com and www.videodevices.com.

About K-Tek

Since its’ founding in 1996 by Manfred N Klemme, K-Tek has been supporting the audio world with innovative tools to make the job of the sound engineer and boom operator just a bit smoother. With a passion for audio, Manfred’s first mission was to design and manufacture a line of U.S. made boom poles that were both lightweight yet super strong and so audio friendly that folks took notice. Mission accomplished. In 1999 K-Tek won a Technical Achievement Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences for the Klassic Boom Pole. Since then, K-Tek has earned a slew of other awards and the reputation of making an array of elegantly designed and beautifully constructed, audio-centric products. Visit them at: www.ktekpro.com.