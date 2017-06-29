DPA Microphones Continues 25th Anniversary Celebration With Additional Exclusive Products

LONGMONT, CO, JUNE 29, 2017 - DPA Microphones, the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications, is continuing to celebrate 25 years in the business with the addition of two more limited-edition, commemorative microphone kits.





"We are excited to unveil the final two 25th anniversary microphone kits to celebrate this momentous event," says Kalle Hvidt Nielsen, CEO. "These kits actually showcase DPA's entire lifetime. One kit contains the first omnidirectional microphone in our portfolio, the d:dicate 4006A, as well as our latest innovation, the brand new d:vice MMA-A Digital Audio Interface. The second kit includes our first cardioid microphone, the d:dicate 4011A as well as the d:vice. Both of these kits are made for sound aficionados who value the sound quality and the versatility of DPA microphones."





The two kits are similar, differing only in the type of d:dicate microphones contained within - a matched studio pair of either 4006A Omnidirectionals or 4011A Cardioids. Both versions have the 25-year logo engraved on the included black A-preamplifiers. In addition to one of these stereo pairs, each kit includes two selected d:screet Miniature Microphones, a d:vice and a range of accessories like the MMP-G preamps that allow the d:dicate capsules to go wireless. The kits come in an exclusive aluminum suitcase with the 25-year logo engraved. There are only 25 of each type of kit - the Omnidirectional and the Cardioid - available and each suitcase is numbered.





More information can be found at www.dpamicrophones.com/25yrs/ddicate





