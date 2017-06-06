DPA Microphones Celebrates 25th Anniversary With Launch of DPA GET CLOSER World Tour

LONGMONT, CO, JUNE 6, 2017 - In celebration of its 25th anniversary, DPA Microphones, the leading Danish professional audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications, has announced the launch of its 25-event DPA GET CLOSER World Tour.





The DPA GET CLOSER World Tour will allow audio enthusiasts to learn from the best Masters of Audio, as well as network with their peers at full day educational Master Class events around the world. The Masters of Audio will share their experiences, show their best tricks and give hands-on demos of miking techniques for achieving the best result in various applications. In addition, microphone experts from DPA's headquarters in Denmark will be on-site to demonstrate and provide technical background information on the company's various microphone types.





The DPA GET CLOSER World Tour kicks off in the US with events in New York on June 27, 2017 at the National Sawdust Theater and in Los Angeles on June 29, 2017 at NeueHouse.





In New York, Jim van Bergen - Theatrical Sound Designer, Mark Grey - Opera Sound Designer and Nicholas Pope (with Audio Team from Great Comet) - Theatrical Sound Designer will lead a panel discussion and answer questions from the audience.





In Los Angeles, Daniel McCoy - Film Sound Expert, Geordy Sincavage - Foley Sound and Clayton Green - Global Broadcast will sit on the panel for discussion and to chat with members of the audience.





For both US events Sound Engineer, Mixer and Pro Tools Expert Donal Hodgson from the UK will share experiences from his work with such artists as Sting, Tina Turner, Arrested Development, Primal Scream, Duran Duran and many more.





"DPA has grown by leaps and bounds in the past 25 years and we are so excited to be able to celebrate this momentous occasion with the DPA GET CLOSER World Tour," says Kalle Hvidt Nielsen, CEO for DPA Microphones. "We look forward to sharing the knowledge we have about acoustics, miking techniques, etc. and I encourage all participants to interact with the speakers and microphone experts to get as much information as possible. We will also be providing a look at the special edition 25th anniversary microphone kits scheduled for release in June and July."





There are limited seats for both events and tickets are available here: www.dpamicrophones.com/25yrs/world-tour





ABOUT DPA MICROPHONES:

DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. DPA's ultimate goal is to always provide its customers with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for all its markets, which include live sound, installation, recording, theatre and broadcast. When it comes to the design process, DPA takes no shortcuts. Nor does the company compromise on its manufacturing process, which is done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA's products are globally praised for their exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability and, above all, pure, uncolored and undistorted sound.





For more information on DPA Microphones, please visit www.dpamicrophones.com