DPA Microphones Appoints Two Distributors In Switzerland

As part of its commitment to its professional customer base, DPA Microphones has appointed two new distributors in Switzerland with immediate effect.



Z-Audio and MusicNetwork AG are now responsible for the company’s entire range of high quality microphones, which includes products aimed at the recording and pro audio markets, live sound, installation and broadcast.



Established 25 years ago, and with office and warehouse facilities in Russikon and Pully, Z-Audio handles distribution for a wide range of professional audio and lighting brands. The company offers free project consulting and technical support and has an extensive network of installation partners and resellers.



Remo Zollinger, Managing Director of Z-Audio, says: “We are very excited to be representing such a great microphone brand – one that is already well known and respected in Switzerland. We have worked with DPA in the past on various projects, most notably in the broadcast sphere. The company’s products fit well with our existing portfolio, particularly with the MIPRO wireless system.”



MusicNetwork, which is based in Dietikon, also has many years’ experience in dealing with professional hardware and software for the audio sector and represents a range of high quality brands including AVID®, M-Audio®, iZotope® and Apogee Electronics. As well as sales, the company also offers services such as consulting, training and customer support.



Franco Stuppia, CEO of MusicNetwork, says: “It was a breeze for DPA Microphones to fit into MusicNetwork’s handpicked and Swiss-wide portfolio of renowned brands, since we are all absolutely passionate about audio at MusicNetwork and love DPA’s quest for the highest quality and true sound. The new world-class products by DPA are enriching MusicNetwork's portfolio and will doubtlessly open new doors in the market. We’re sure to gain more market share in the broadcast segment and boost our presence in the entertainment industry due to our new partnership with DPA Microphones. With DPA Microphones, MusicNetwork AG is now offering an even wider range of professional audio products exclusively to several hundred specialty retailers in the very quality conscious Swiss market.”



DPA believes that these appointments will ensure continued support for its valuable Swiss customer base across all market sectors. For more information about MusicNetwork please visit www.musicnetwork.ch. For more information about Z-Audio please visit www.z-audio.ch



