DPA Microphones Amplifies its CORE

ALLEROED, DENMARK, OCTOBER 18, 2017 - With solutions that provide clear, natural sound, DPA Microphones is known throughout the pro audio, recording and broadcast industries as the best miking option for any application. Complementing its already great sound, DPA is excited to announce the launch of CORE, a new amplifier technology that lives within its line of miniature lavalier and headset microphones.



Looking to minimize distortion as well as increase the dynamic range, or workable area, of its d:screet and d:fine lines of microphones, DPA developed this new amplifier to create an even clearer sound from the 'highest of the highs' to the 'lowest of the lows.' The dynamic range has been expanded in all 'CORE' miniature capsules. For example, the dynamic range of the d:screet 4061 and the d:fine 4066 has been increased by 14 dB at 1% THD. 'CORE' technology gives the microphones a more clear and open sound in the whole level range; from a whisper to a scream.



"DPA is renowned for its high-quality, clear and natural sounding microphone solutions," says René Mørch, product manager, DPA Microphones. "The new 'CORE' technology does not replace our existing beloved mics, but rather offers another choice to our worldwide customer base. We want to give our users every option imaginable to capture the sound that they require during any type of production; live sound, theater, film recording, etc. DPA is excited to provide this new, leading-edge solution that while unseen to the eye, can be heard very clearly by ear."





Located in the capsule of its miniature mics, 'CORE' is currently available in the d:screet 4060, d:screet 4061, d:fine 4066 and d:fine 4088 mics. Microphones purchased with the new technology will come in 'CORE' packaging and will have a blue label near the serial number on the cable to differentiate between these and the original versions. A very discreet laser engraving stating 'core' has been incorporated at the microphone capsule as well. The remaining d:screet and d:fine microphones and full range of color options will be available with 'CORE' technology in early 2018.





The new 'CORE' omnidirectional microphones will also provide water and moisture resistance through nano coating and hermetic sealing of the sensitive electronics.

"As a company, we always want to maintain our 'core' values through the solutions that we present," continues Mørch. "With the announcement of this new technology, we are staying true to our company roots by providing our customers with an enhancement to the absolute finest microphone solutions on the market today."





For more information about 'core by DPA,' technology please visit www.dpamicrophones.com/core.





Celebrating 25 years in the industry, DPA Microphones is the leading Danish Professional Audio manufacturer of high-quality condenser microphone solutions for professional applications. Over the last two-and-a-half decades, DPA's goal has been to always provide its customers with the absolute finest possible microphone solutions for all its markets, which include live sound, installation, recording, theatre and broadcast. When it comes to the design process, DPA takes no shortcuts. Nor does the company compromise on its manufacturing process, which is done at the DPA factory in Denmark. As a result, DPA's products are globally praised for exceptional clarity and transparency, unparalleled specifications, supreme reliability and, above all, pure, uncolored and undistorted sound. DPA looks forward to the next 25 years and beyond.





For more information on DPA Microphones, please visit www.dpamicrophones.com