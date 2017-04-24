dotstudioPRO and Source Digital Collaborate on an Activation Platform to Deliver Branded Content to Streaming Media

PHILADELPHIA, APRIL 24, 2017 -Source Digital, a leading technology product and service provider specializing in monetization strategies around digital content, is collaborating with dotstudioPRO to allow enterprises and brands to directly deliver streaming video for the OTT market to create a fully immersive viewing experience. The self-service, activation platform will allow dostudioPRO to generate new revenue streams for its customers by enabling in-screen or companion activations and "content as a storefront" attributes. Embedded into the dotstudioPRO offering, Source Digital's SourceSync.io platform provides the technology for viewer-activated personalized experiences across any screen - smart phone, tablet, computer and traditional TV.





"The evolution toward more personalized use of content in the broadcast industry commands brands to enable information for discovery wherever and whenever," says Hank Frecon, CEO, Source Digital. "Source Digital has the right combination of content monetization and self-publishing tools for unlocking opportunities to create new outlets for distributing and viewing content."



As part of the advanced viewer engagement created by Source Digital and dotstudioPRO, viewers will be able to further immerse themselves in a program to discover additional details, inquire about products and services being shown and ultimately make purchases. dotstudioPRO allows enterprises to control and generate their own content to create their own VOD and AVOD environment across web, mobile, and common set top box frameworks like Roku and Apple. Through dotstudioPRO, brands can distribute and syndicate everywhere. This platform helps enterprises launch branded apps to expand their reach globally and maximize their network's overall business success and brand strength. The dotstudioPRO platform also connects companies to one another to further syndicate content and aggregate a wider audience.



"Our clients are always looking to add more functionality to engage their audiences beyond transactional media buys and ad serving. Source Digital steps in and provides a completely non-intrusive path towards enhanced monetization," says Joe Pascual, CEO, dotstudioPRO. "Source Digital allowed us to add another layer of metadata on top of our client's content to engage brand partners, highlight their productions in more engaging ways and even create gamification opportunities in-screen or companion-synced with their content. The fact that viewers can discover and even purchase available items, opens up so many more opportunities for our customers to drive revenue."



At the NAB show, dotstudioPRO (Booth N2431SP-B) and Source Digital (Booth SU10226)will demonstrate this partnership at both of their booths and the benefits of video technologies coming together to provide real-time overlays of source, record metadata and engage an audience. At the dotstudioPRO booth, there will be a demo of dotstudioPRO's integration with Family League, a multi-channel network that is currently in testing and scheduled to launch later in 2017.



"This collaboration with dotstudioPRO is great for us, as we are always looking to prove out the ways that content brands can move beyond the traditional OTT defined platforms and open up a world of self-managed and self-published experiences," says Hank Frecon CEO, Source Digital. "We firmly believe that as the content democratization trend continues, that taste makers will drive self-branded platforms to the forefront of viewing. This will be driven by brands that are opening up their content to enhanced personalization, giving dotstudioPRO that platform to our technology."





Established as an open platform strategy, SourceSync.io seamlessly interfaces with any existing asset management system, production and post production data source to virtually and perpetually align it with new data for curation at any point against the programming. This includes use of advanced cognitive capture and alignment resources allowing an unlimited amount of data to be structured and stored against any frame of video. In addition, these stores of captured metadata can be leveraged for archiving and OTT and OVP platform delivery.





About Source Digital





Source Digital (www.sourcedigital.net) specializes in content monetization strategies letting viewers dive deeper into their favorite programs. Industry-leading experts developed the Source Digital platform, offering a data driven, cloud-based engagement platform connecting a new generation of content viewers. The platform allows content owners to design and fulfill personalization and monetization strategies against their broadcast or streamed programs directly connecting to viewers, allowing them to instantly access and discover related experiences from their favorite device - smart phone, tablet, computer and TV.



About dotstudioPRO





dotstudioPRO is a next generation OVP enabling clients to launch their OTT video networks in a fraction of the time and at a fraction of the cost of conventional systems based on legacy OVP technologies. The cloud-based video SaaS platform delivers clients content direct to consumers via their own branded websites, native apps and OTT channels, all controlled by one robust dashboard.





Founded in Vancouver BC, Canada our company has had the opportunity to work with Media Companies, Online Publishers, Multi-Channel-Networks, and individual Creators who are focused on their video strategies in the OTT space.