DoCaption’s LRBox Ancillary Data Platform Brings All-in-One Yet Modular Licensing Approach to Closed Captioning Broadcast and Monitoring

VALENCE, France — April 3, 2018 — DoCaption today announced that it has updated its flagship LRBox platform-based product line, a comprehensive series of hardware tools for SDI ancillary data management including, but not limited to, closed captioning and subtitling. DoCaption’s LRBox products now are available in a modular software solution tailor-made for the company’s portfolio of closed-captioning/subtitling encoders, decoders, and monitors.

“By bringing LRBox products into the software realm, we can offer our customers complete solutions with the benefit of modular licensing,” said Renaud Desportes, director of product management and worldwide sales at DoCaption. “LRBox users enjoy state-of-the-art closed-captioning technology and the flexibility to select and configure other critical tools in the manner that best suits their operations.”

The LRBox line includes the WST (ETSI EN300706)/OP42/OP-47/ST-2031 and CEA-608/CEA-708 closed-captioning/subtitling encoders, inserters, databridges, and monitoring devices. All products can be equipped with additional modules including de-embedded audio out, GPI I/Os, RS-232/422 serial I/Os, and more.

The LRBox platform provides as standard a program SDI I/O that is bypass-relay protected, as well as a secondary SDI-configurable input or output, a combination that supports, for example, ancillary data bridging or captioning monitoring with captions overlaid on the video. A fast Ethernet port and a USB port allow for flexible data exchange, simple configuration access, and in-the-field firmware upgrades.

The LRBox platform is available as a stand-alone, small-form-factor box with optional rack- or shelf-mount brackets; in a single/dual-channel setup in a 19-inch, 1RU rack-mount chassis with redundant power supplies; in a high-density, 3RU 19-inch rack-mount chassis that supports up to 10 channels; or, for OEMs, as a single card (small-form-factor 100-mm x 160-mm Eurocard).

“We are proud to offer our LRBox platform as a tailor-made, modular software solution for our subtitling/closed-captioning encoders, decoders, and monitors portfolio,” added Desportes. “The LRBox product line fills a gap in professional captioning broadcast and confidence monitoring, and it provides a solution that dramatically reduces installation and operational costs.”

The LRBox platform will be on display at the 2018 NAB Show on DoCaption’s partner booths, including EiTV (Brazilian Pavilion, SU1721) and Voice Interaction (Brazilian Pavilion, SU1721, right next to EiTV). Additional information is available at www.docaption.com.

About DoCaption (www.docaption.com)

DoCaption develops software and ruggedized hardware solutions for TV broadcast, including captioning/subtitling and ancillary data encoding and decoding platforms. With a broad range of expertise that includes FPGA and embedded software development, DoCaption serves a global range of customers with off-the-shelf and custom products as well as intellectual property and business development consultancy services.

DoCaption is now developing and manufacturing its very own versatile hardware platform, the LRBox, which allows the company to target customers’ requirements with greater accuracy and flexibility using state-of-the-art embedded technology.

