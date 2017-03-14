Diversified chooses TSL Products' TallyMan to coordinate critical broadcast components for Fortune 500 customer

MARLOW, UK – 14th March 2017 - Leading broadcast equipment manufacturer, TSL Products, today announced that renowned global systems integrator, Diversified, has chosen TSL's TallyMan controllers to coordinate critical broadcast infrastructure components at multiple sites for a major corporate customer, providing its client's operators with a common platform to easily control equipment from different vendors.

With over twenty locations around North America and Asia, Diversified services clients across the globe in multiple markets, from some of the largest sports venues, and cutting edge Fortune 500 companies, to leading broadcast operations, providing them with technical solutions, IT integration and managed services that meet their unique media integration needs.

When TJ Kortlever, Senior Systems Engineer at Diversified, was tasked with putting together the infrastructure for the conferencing and audio-visual facilities of one of their top corporate clients, he needed to find a solid systems controller to help manage and control equipment from different vendors including routers, switchers and multiviewers.

"Our mandate involved setting up multiple AV/broadcast spaces for a Fortune 500 tech company for their VOD platform and enable them to host regular live production events, and internal meetings. For that, we needed a solid and reliable tally management hardware solution to be installed in multiple locations around the world. We wanted to replicate the operational look, feel and functionality of the customer's broadcast level AV operations across all their locations and after much research we decided to standardize on the TallyMan controller," explains Kortlever.

The TallyMan control system coordinates critical infrastructure components in the AV facilities, to ensure that creative teams, talent and camera operators are aware of (and can instruct) relevant systems at pertinent times throughout the production.

"The TallyMan is a great system to have because it is really easy to configure which made the installation seamless. The interface is so intuitive that minimum training was involved, allowing the operators to focus on the task at hand without worrying about the underpinning systems," adds Kortlever.

Tallyman was installed in over a dozen locations last year and Diversified is planning on installing it in at least a dozen more this year. Kortlever and his client are currently discussing the possibility of including remote monitoring at some of the sites and are looking into integrating the Tallyman Virtual panels, which would give operators the same level of control and user interface as the TallyMan but with the added ability to control things remotely.