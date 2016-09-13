Diversified Chooses Linear Acoustic for Network Project

CLEVELAND, OH — Sept 13, 2016 — Linear Acoustic, a Telos Alliance company and part of the newly created TV Solutions Group, is pleased to announce that esteemed New Jersey-based broadcast systems integrator, Diversified, has selected the AERO.100 DTV Audio Processor as part of a major project for a large U.S. client.

AERO.100 was chosen primarily because of its many “out-of-the-box” capabilities, which include industry standard Linear Acoustic AEROMAX loudness control, UPMAX-II stereo to 5.1 upmixing, and Dolby encoding. Convenience features such as the comprehensive TCP/IP remote control, which allows remote setup, processing adjustments, and loudness metering and monitoring, also played a role in the decision.

“The Linear Acoustic team was fantastic to work with,” said Chris Hagewood, Diversified Account Executive. “From Chris Shaw, VP of Sales, to the rest of the sales and technical teams, they were a strategic partner through every phase of the product selection and delivery.”

A total of 57 AERO.100 units were shipped to Diversified’s Atlanta location to be included in the in-house pre-build of the new systems. Once fully integrated and tested, the entire system, including the AERO.100’s, will be transferred to the client’s location in New England.