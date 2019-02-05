Discovery Deutschland Continues to Rely on MX1 for Managed Playout Services and More

MUNICH — Feb. 5, 2019 — MX1, a global solution provider of media services, announced today that Discovery Deutschland, a TV and digital media broadcast station based in Munich, Germany, has extended its partnership with MX1 for fully managed playout and content management services.

Under the terms of the contract extension, MX1 will continue to fully manage playout and media asset management tasks for Discovery Deutschland's SD and HD channels. The channels include TLC, DMAX, Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, and Shop 300 in Germany, as well as DMAX Austria in SD. Additionally, since Jan. 1, 2019, a new channel, TLC Austria, is now distributed over SES's ASTRA 1N satellite at its prime orbital location of 19.2° East, reaching over 118 million TV homes across Europe.

Discovery Deutschland is using MX1 360, a unified media platform, to manage and deliver all linear and nonlinear content. Once the ready-to-air programme files are delivered by Discovery, MX1 360 brings together the full range of media services, enabling the broadcaster to manage and deliver their content from a single interface to any broadcast, platform.

"Our playout operations are very complex, especially with regards to demanding graphics and commercial requests," said Alberto Horta, deputy general manager, GSA, of Discovery Deutschland. "With MX1, we have a reliable partner that offers the quality and service level we need to ensure smooth playout operations and content management for all of our channels, including the all-new TLC Austria channel in Austria."

"We are pleased to have gained the trust and continued business of Discovery Deutschland," said Christoph Mühleib, managing director, Astra Deutschland, responsible for marketing and sales of Astra and MX1 in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. "By choosing us as its service partner for seven channels and trusting us to deliver the new TLC Austria channel via Astra satellite in Austria, Discovery Deutschland provides further validation to the exceptional reach, playout, and content management services we provide."

About MX1

MX1, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG), is a leading global media services provider. It works with leading media businesses to shape content into the ultimate viewer experience, ensuring it can appear on any device, anywhere in the world. MX1 offers a full range of content aggregation, content management, channel playout, online video/VOD, and content distribution services via its MX1 360 Unified Media Platform to amplify audience reach on any broadcast, online, or VOD platform.

MX1 has 16 offices worldwide and operates global state-of-the-art media centres on three continents, enabling customers to reach a potential audience of billions around the world. As well as managing more than 5 million media assets, every single day it distributes more than 3,200 TV channels, manages the playout of over 500 channels, and delivers over 8,400 hours of online video streaming and more than 560 hours of premium sports and live events.

About Discovery Deutschland

Discovery Germany hosts the free-to-air TV channels DMAX, TLC and Eurosport1, as well as the pay-TV channels Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Eurosport2 HD Xtra. The network, which was founded in 1996, is based in Munich and reaches a total of 45 million households, 12 million Pay TV subscribers and 4 million digital users. Behind Discovery Germany is Discovery, Inc. — the world's leading non-fiction media company with a reach of three billion viewers in over 220 countries.

