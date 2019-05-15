Discovery Deutschland Adds HGTV to Channel Lineup, Extends Partnership With MX1 for Media Services and ASTRA Satellite Capacity

May 15, 2019 — MX1, a global solutions provider of media services and a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES, announced today that Discovery Deutschland, a TV and digital media broadcast station based in Munich, Germany, will use MX1's managed media and distribution services to deliver an eighth German channel, HOME & GARDEN TV (HGTV), which will be available to viewers from 6 June 2019.



Discovery Deutschland has been relying on MX1 services and capacity on SES's ASTRA satellites for seven of its German TV channels. For this eighth and brand-new channel, MX1 is delivering fully managed playout, including advanced graphics, uplink, and distribution services. The free-to-air SD channel is distributed via SES's ASTRA 1KR satellite at the prime orbital position of 19.2 degrees East, which reaches over 118 million homes across Europe.



"MX1 is a valued supplier, and the contracting services and ASTRA satellite capacity for the eighth channel underlines the success of our work together on the seven channels MX1 already manages," said Alberto Horta, deputy general manager of Discovery Deutschland. "Advertisers have complex demands and expect a seamless integration into our broadcast, with which MX1 provides us. MX1's broad range of media services delivers world-class reliability and exceptional quality, which is essential for maintaining high standards and satisfying our advertising partners."

# # #

About Discovery Deutschland

Discovery Germany hosts the free-to-air TV channels DMAX, TLC, Home & Garden TV (from June 6th), and Eurosport 1, as well as the pay-TV channels Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Eurosport 2 HD Xtra. The network, which was founded in 1996, is based in Munich and reaches a total of 45 million households, 12 million Pay TV subscribers, and 4 million digital users. Behind Discovery Germany is Discovery, Inc. — the world's leading non-fiction media company with a reach of three billion viewers in over 220 countries. Further information is available at discovery-networks.de.

About MX1

MX1, a wholly-owned subsidiary of SES (Euronext Paris and Luxembourg Stock Exchange: SESG), is a leading global media services provider. It works with leading media businesses to shape content into the ultimate viewer experience, ensuring it can appear on any device, anywhere in the world. MX1 offers a full range of content aggregation, content management, channel playout, online video/VOD, and content distribution services via its MX1 360 Unified Media Platform to amplify audience reach on any broadcast, online, or VOD platform.

MX1 has 16 offices worldwide and operates global state-of-the-art media centres on three continents, enabling customers to reach a potential audience of billions around the world. As well as managing more than 5 million media assets, every single day it distributes more than 3,600 TV channels, manages the playout of over 525 channels, and delivers over 8,400 hours of online video streaming and more than 620 hours of premium sports and live events.

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

Link to Word Doc: www.202comms.com/MX1/190515MX1.docx



Follow MX1:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/mx1global

Twitter: https://twitter.com/mx1global

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mx1global/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLEIU2Yi2fg6Y6zXlQqJzTA

