DigitalGlue Content & Communications World (CCW) Preview

DigitalGlue at CCW Booth 1233:

In its booth at CCW, DigitalGlue will showcase the best-in-breed signal routing technologies of several of its manufacturing partners. Solutions from Harmonic, Barnfind Americas, VideoFlow, and TAG V.S. will demonstrate live operation of file playout, flexible routing, monitoring, video distribution, and video correction at the receive site.

Featured products include the VideoFlow DVP Protector and Sentinel for eliminating packet loss and jitter with Internet video delivery and the TAG V.S. MCM-9000 series of multichannel monitoring and mosaic solutions.

In addition, DigitalGlue will highlight two solutions from Harmonic, the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure. These include the Spectrum(TM) X advanced media server system, bringing new levels of efficiency, simplicity, and reliability to broadcast playout workflows; and the Electra(TM) X advanced media processor, the industry's first fully converged platform for broadcast and OTT delivery, providing real-time encoding of SD, HD, and Ultra HD media together with integrated high-quality branding/graphics and reliable transport stream playout.

Company Quote:

"At CCW we look forward to showing how DigitalGlue can deliver maximum ROI through integrated solutions for moving video over the Internet, affordable HD playout, and content routing in space-constrained operations such as uplink trucks. With a 14-year track record of service in systems integration, rapid software development, and thousands of installed channels, DigitalGlue is the source for satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT solutions in today's rapidly converging digital video ecosystem."

-- Sean Busby, President and Co-founder, DigitalGlue

Company Overview:

DigitalGlue provides equipment, integration, and software development for the production and distribution of digital video. DigitalGlue analyzes customers' workflows to build an optimized solution for collaborative editing, automation, media asset management, storage, and archiving. From contribution to distribution, the DigitalGlue team works with customers to efficiently deliver programming over fiber, cable, satellite, IPTV, and OTT. More information is available at www.digitalglue.com.

