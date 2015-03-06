2015 NAB Show

DigitalGlue

At the 2015 NAB show, DigitalGlue will showcase its award-winning digital integration solutions in the booths of four of its strategic manufacturing partners: Adobe, Barnfind Technologies, Bridge Technologies, and Harmonic.

Barnfind Technologies, Booth SU12008

DigitalGlue is a worldwide systems integration and distribution partner in the eastern U.S. for Barnfind Technologies, a Norwegian manufacturer of a groundbreaking, signal-neutral transport platform. Barnfind Technologies' BarnOne is a remarkably simple yet elegant 1-RU signal transport platform that will be running IP and ASI small-form programmable (SFP) units at the 2015 NAB Show. Through its partnership with Barnfind, DigitalGlue can provide cost-effective, future-proof signal transport solutions to current and potential customers while strengthening Barnfind's market presence in the U.S.

Bridge Technologies, Booth SU4916

As Bridge Technologies' exclusive North American business partner, DigitalGlue carries the company's full line of end-to-end monitoring and analysis solutions. Bridge Technologies' innovative solutions offer customers faster commercial growth and the engineering confidence to deliver both traditional broadcast networks and modern IP infrastructures, or any combination thereof.

Adobe, Booth SL5110

DigitalGlue is one of just six U.S. companies -- and only 30 companies worldwide -- to earn the Adobe(R) Anywhere authorization as a video systems integrator. As an Adobe Anywhere authorized system integrator, DigitalGlue has established and qualified a complete demo system with Adobe and demonstrated the technical expertise to perform API software development according to Adobe Anywhere users' unique requirements.

Harmonic, Booth SU1210

In 2014, DigitalGlue was Harmonic's leading Channel Partner for North America Broadcast & Satellite. Harmonic is the worldwide leader in video delivery infrastructure and has an expansive product line of cutting-edge technology to suit DigitalGlue customers' diverse needs. At the 2015 NAB Show, DigitalGlue will meet with attendees and discuss Harmonic's ProView(TM) 8100 commercial integrated receiver-decoder and the Spectrum MediaDeck(TM) 7000 integrated media server.

Company Quote:

"With 12 years of service in systems integration, rapid software development, and thousands of installed channels, DigitalGlue is the source for satellite, cable, IPTV, and OTT solutions for today's rapidly converging digital video ecosystems. At the 2015 NAB Show, our partners will help us tell our story by showing how DigitalGlue can deliver maximum ROI through integrated solutions for moving video over the Internet, affordable HD playout, and content routing in space-constrained operations such as uplink trucks."

-- Sean Busby, President and Co-Founder, DigitalGlue

Company Overview:

DigitalGlue provides equipment, integration, and software development for the production and distribution of digital video. The company analyzes clients' workflows to build optimized solutions for collaborative editing, automation, media asset management, storage, and archiving. From contribution to distribution, the DigitalGlue team works with customers to efficiently deliver their programming over fiber, cable, satellite, IPTV, and OTT. DigitalGlue designs, integrates, and supports systems based on today's needs, yet draws from years of real-world experience to engineer a technology path for tomorrow.