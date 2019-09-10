Digital Nirvana Adds Cloud Storage and Processing, AI to MonitorIQ Compliance Logger

FREMONT, Calif. — Sept. 6, 2019 — Digital Nirvana, a provider of leading-edge media- monitoring and metadata generation services, today announced MonitorIQ 6.1, an upgrade to its compliance logging and monitoring tool that integrates with its Media Services Portal. MonitorIQ 6.1 takes the best of compliance logging and enhances it with next-generation capabilities including cloud storage, processing, and robust artificial intelligence (AI). It is the first compliance logger to combine cloud services and cloud storage with on-premises compliance recording and the first to run in on-premises, cloud, and hybrid environments.

"MonitorIQ 6.1 lets today's broadcasters do more than they ever could before. For example, they can now use cloud-based, AI-driven microservices to add transcription to video assets automatically. They can also search stored video using face detection, logo recognition, and on-screen text detection," said Russell Wise, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Digital Nirvana. "The integration of MonitorIQ and Media Services Portal opens up a whole new world of AI-enhanced possibilities for broadcasters to record, store, and repurpose content. Through intelligent and immediate logging and feedback of content quality and compliance, broadcasters are better-positioned to meet regulatory, compliance, and licensing requirements for closed captioning, decency, and advertising monitoring."

The new capabilities in MonitorIQ 6.1 are:

• A reliable, scalable, and expandable architecture that enables on-premises, cloud, or hybrid implementation. MonitorIQ was designed to run locally as a full turnkey solution or in a virtual environment, using local customer hardware or residing in the cloud or in a hybrid configuration. MonitorIQ also provides an extensible list of open APIs for easy integration into broadcast workflows or third-party systems.

• Seamless integration to AI-based cloud microservices that can be spun up very quickly as needed and run on top of the compliance system. Microservices include:

- Automated speech to text for closed-caption generation and transcription.

- Closed-caption/teletext conformance and correction to meet streaming services' standards (Hulu, Netflix, Amazon, etc.).

- Powerful text and video-intelligence functions for detecting faces, logos, images, and on-screen text.

- Detection of ads in competitive programming and identification of the category of the ad and advertisers.

MonitorIQ 6.1 provides tight integration with Digital Nirvana's Media Services Portal, a suite of smart self-service tools, which empowers broadcasters to apply AI capabilities to broadcast workflows. These microservices include speech-to-text for automated closed-caption generation, quality assessment for postproduction closed captioning, and transcription of recorded assets. A video intelligence engine provides logo, face, and object recognition.

More information about Digital Nirvana and its products and services is available at www.digital-nirvana.com.

# # #

About Digital Nirvana

Founded in 1996, Digital Nirvana, with its repertoire of innovative solutions, specializes in empowering customers worldwide with knowledge management technologies. Digital Nirvana's comprehensive service portfolio includes media monitoring and analysis, media solutions and services, investment research services, and learning management services. Customers rely on Digital Nirvana to improve operational efficiencies, ensure compliance, reduce costs, and protect revenue streams. DN's compliance driven solutions offers its customers unmatched quality, proven versatility, and best-in-class performance that help organizations to streamline operations and gain competitive advantage. Digital Nirvana is headquartered in Fremont, California with global delivery locations in Hyderabad and Coimbatore, India.

Link to Word Doc: www.wallstcom.com/DigitalNirvana/190906DigitalNirvana.docx

Photo Link:

www.wallstcom.com/DigitalNirvana/DigitalNirvana-MonitorIQCaptionGeneration.png

www.wallstcom.com/DigitalNirvana/DigitalNirvana-MonitorIQLoudnessMonitoring.png

www.wallstcom.com/DigitalNirvana/DigitalNirvana-MonitorIQRatings.png

www.wallstcom.com/DigitalNirvana/DigitalNirvana-MonitorIQTraffic.png

Photo Caption: Digital Nirvana's Upgraded MonitorIQ Compliance Logger and Monitoring Tool that Integrates With its Media Services Portal

