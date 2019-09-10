Digital Alert Systems' Jim Heminway to Retire, Handing COO Reins Over to Company CFO Anne Wakeman

LYNDONVILLE, N.Y. — Sept. 10, 2019 — Digital Alert Systems (formerly Monroe Electronics), the global leader in emergency communications solutions for video services providers, today announced that Jim Heminway, Digital Alert Systems' general manager, vice president, and chief operating officer, will formally retire at the end of this year. Anne L. Wakeman, the company's chief financial officer, began taking on COO responsibilities late last year and has been transitioning into the new role with guidance from Heminway.

"In addition to having deep experience in finance and a record of robust business, marketing, and management experience, Anne is an outstanding leader," said Heminway. "Working with her over the past three years, and particularly during her transition to COO, I've seen her remarkable business acumen and how adeptly she has integrated herself into our dynamic group as the new team leader. In short, I can move into retirement knowing she'll help the company build on our successes and rise to new heights."

Wakeman began her career in banking and then spent 16 years at a major manufacturer, where she supported the company's leasing sales team, developed domestic and international process experience, and served a seven-year stint in market research. During this time, she also earned her New York state CPA and a certificate in market research and received the Eastman Kodak CMO Inclusion and Diversity Award for Outstanding Leadership. She joined Digital Alert Systems in February 2016 as its CFO and led the company's efforts to modernize its manufacturing and financial systems, along with its IT infrastructure.

In her role as COO, Wakeman will continue to oversee Digital Alert Systems' manufacturing, ongoing development, sales, and support of the company's emergency messaging platforms. Thanks to her experience and to Heminway's guidance, the company will maintain its unique depth of industry expertise in creating innovative improvements for emergency messaging products. Leveraging superior technologies with a network-centric approach, Digital Alert Systems will continue to deliver hardware, software, and service to address the market's changing needs and to provide customers with exceptional sales, service, and support.

"It has been gratifying to have the opportunity to assemble and lead such a diverse team for the past 21 years," added Heminway. "I've always operated on a fundamental principle that my success was based on hiring the best people, leading by example, and treating those around me as I would want to be treated. By managing this way, we have assembled a team of industry thought leaders who have participated in making Digital Alert Systems the dominant force in providing effective, creative solutions for emergency messaging."

"In his years here at Digital Alert Systems, Jim built an extraordinary team with expertise that remains unparalleled in this industry," said Wakeman. "While he worked tirelessly to bring thought leadership to product innovation, he also cared about the intricate details of product manufacturing. Beyond these commendable business skills, Jim listens — genuinely listens — to his team members, their business opinions, and their personal stories, and he celebrates their successes. He is a remarkable leader."

Further information about Digital Alert Systems and its products is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

