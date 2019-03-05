Digital Alert Systems at the 2019 NAB Show

New! HALO V2, Industry's First Enterprise-wide EAS Management System

The 2019 NAB Show will feature the latest iteration of Digital Alert Systems' HALO, a one-of-a-kind, highly specialized management system capable of overseeing and facilitating command of all DASDEC devices in an enterprise. This web-based, enterprise-wide tool forms a single aggregation point through which multiple users from different departments (engineering, legal, etc.) — all with varying permission levels — can oversee the health and status of each EAS device, alert key personnel of critical changes, centralize configuration settings, manage software updates, and consolidate FCC-mandated test results for easier EAS Test Reporting System (ETRS) filings.

HALO combines operations and compliance in one configuration-control, EAS log-reporting, and error/alarm-monitoring program, thereby providing unparalleled insight and control of a company's entire EAS infrastructure. By bringing together all EAS-related processes, HALO reduces complexity and duplicate efforts, which in turn reduces potential errors. More importantly, it enables companies to better utilize EAS subject-matter experts and decreases the time and resources spent on EAS-related matters, increasing efficiencies and making it easier to proactively address any potential compliance issues.

New! EAS-Net™ Advanced Emergency Alerting (AEA) Module for ATSC 3.0

At the 2019 NAB Show, Digital Alert Systems will preview its new ATSC 3.0-oriented advanced emergency information module, an optional advanced emergency alerting (AEA) upgrade for the industry-leading DASDEC™ emergency messaging platform.

The EAS-Net™ AEA module will aggregate content (messages and multimedia) from outside sources and generate a station's own messaging, all for transmission to AEA-enabled applications on ATSC 3.0 receivers. Adding the new EAS-Net AEA module to a DASDEC unit lets stations seamlessly integrate AEA capabilities into the next-generation TV standard, making it possible to reach targeted audiences in new ways with more detailed urgent and emergency messages and information, thereby adding another layer of value to the ATSC 3.0 experience. By driving the rich capabilities envisioned under the ATSC 3.0 standard by groups like AWARN, the DASDEC's new EAS-Net AEA feature will enable next-level urgent communications from stations to audiences — with text, graphics, audio, and other advanced multimedia features — that provide a more interactive way of communicating emergency information that goes far beyond basic EAS. For example, stations will be able to wake up viewers' displays for important alerts.

New! DASDEC™ Version 4.0 Software Upgrade

At the 2019 NAB Show, Digital Alert Systems will highlight its new DASDEC™ Version 4.0 software upgrade for advanced Emergency Alert Systems/Common Alerting Protocol (EAS/CAP) compliance. The latest iteration for the award-winning DASDEC-II platform has new security features under the hood and striking user-interface improvements. Most importantly, the new OS provides a critical foundation for today, while supporting features and updates well into the future. Going forward, only Version 4.0 users will be receiving new features or updates.

Highlighting the many improvements is the industry-exclusive Triggered CAP Polling™. This exciting feature assures that detailed event information is presented by eliminating duplicate events with limited content. For example, if a CAP version of the same alert is available, the system automatically dequeues the EAS alert and uses the CAP message. Stations and consumers benefit from a more comprehensive and detailed alert with first-generation audio.

Version 4.0 is currently shipping on all new units and is available to all current-model DASDEC-II customers for a nominal upgrade fee.

Digital Alert Systems' UP-TRADE Program

Digital Alert Systems has been in business since 2004 — a full 15 years building the best, award-winning products. As a result, many customers have systems well over 10 years old. Digital Alert Systems' commitment to customers remains strong by way of the company's hardware UPgrade and TRADE-in (UP-TRADE) program which offers customers the ability to upgrade their existing hardware at standard cost, while transferring all of their license keys, configurations files, hardware options, and EAS logs to the new platform for a small labor charge. Think of it as upgrading a turntable without having to upgrade each and every album. Customers benefit from the latest hardware and software versions, complete with a full warranty and the ability to expand the system with the latest options. Original DASDEC-I owners stand to benefit significantly. Visit https://www.monroe-electronics.com/EAS_DAS/up-trade.html for more information.

Company Quote

"We're very excited about the future of emergency information processing, and we continue to lead the way for broadcasters and other customers across various industries. Our leading innovations, like Triggered CAP Polling, prove there are ways to improve the current EAS/CAP distribution without rewriting the entire standard. We are actively working with a range of industry partners to continue this quest, including our pioneering efforts with ATSC 3.0's Advanced Emergency Information (AEA) portion of the next-generation television standard. Our industry-first EAS-Net AEA Module for ATSC 3.0 is a simple and affordable must-have tool for any ATSC 3.0 station, because it helps broadcasters leverage ATSC 3.0 to communicate a broader range of urgent information and thereby enhance station value with viewers. We encourage NAB visitors to visit us and discuss how we can help them move ahead."

— Bill Robertson, Vice President of Business Development for Digital Alert Systems

Company Overview:

Digital Alert Systems is a leading innovator of next-generation emergency communication systems, including Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) solutions. Formed in October 2003, the company merged with Monroe Electronics Inc. in October 2009. Based in Lyndonville, New York, Digital Alert Systems has a well-regarded track record in developing thought leading products, high-quality manufacturing, sales, and customer service for both Digital Alert Systems and Monroe Electronics brands. The company continues to retain its hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, innovation, and service to valued customers around the world. More information is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

