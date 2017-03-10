Digital Alert Systems at the 2017 NAB Show Product Preview

Panel Discussion: ATSC 3.0 Advanced Emergency Alerting

Tuesday, April 25, 11 a.m., Meeting Room N256



Besides demonstrating a range of new and existing products at the 2017 NAB Show, Digital Alert Systems will have a voice in the discussion of ATSC 3.0 Advanced Emergency Alerting. Ed Czarnecki, the company's senior director of strategic development and global government affairs and a key architect of the Advanced Emergency Alerting protocol, will present an insider's view into the progress of ATSC 3.0's Advanced Emergency Alerting capability. Czarnecki and fellow panelists will address both the technology and the workflow behind Advanced Emergency Alerting, and how TV stations can use it to better communicate urgent information to targeted audiences while also driving new value-added opportunities. The 30-minute panel discussion will focus on how emergency alerting fits into the ATSC 3.0 suite of standards, practical steps to implementation, the results of recent 3.0 demonstrations and pilots, and a preview of what is coming next.



Digital Alert Systems -- NEW at the 2017 NAB Show:

Booth N5009



DASDEC(TM) Version 3.1 Software Upgrade

At the 2017 NAB Show, Digital Alert Systems will highlight its new DASDEC(TM) Version 3.1 software upgrade for advanced EAS/CAP compliance. In a technological milestone for the industry, Version 3.1 makes DASDEC the first EAS/CAP platform to support MPEG-DASH message playout. By adding MPEG-DASH to a DASDEC-II device, it's possible to switch the internal MPEG encoder to provide a constant stream to maintain continuity with downstream encoders and other devices. Also, the Alert Agent(TM) got an upgrade that includes improved handling of rare alert cases.



The new software features dozens of other functional and operational improvements, including a new audio-normalization function that assures audio levels in analog alerts match those in digital alerts, thereby improving overall listening and legibility regardless of the source. Version 3.1 also includes several security and logging changes along with the latest digital certificate changes by FEMA IPAWS and Pelmorex, assuring compliance with CAP server mandates in both the U.S. and Canada. Best of all, Version 3.1 is a free upgrade for all current Version 3.0 customers.



Photo Caption: DASDEC Version 3.1 Software Upgrade

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/DAS/DAS_V3_header_ME.jpg





Custom Message Pro Upgrade

Digital Alert Systems' optional Custom Message Plus software is now called Custom Message Pro. With the name change comes a major upgrade, with many new features and a new interface that make it faster and easier for users in the mass notification emergency communications (MNEC) market to create audio and video messaging during critical events. For example, Custom Message Pro users can now store message contents and display parameters as named templates, making it much easier to set up different types of messages without having to go through the entire configuration process every time.



Photo Caption: Digital Alert Systems Custom Message Pro Upgrade

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/DAS/DAS_Custom-Message-Pro.jpg





Audio Management System Version 3.0

The newest Version 3.0 of Digital Alert Systems' Audio Management System (AMS) includes several additional functions and customer-requested features for more refined compliance with television's 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act (CVAA). Besides improved connectivity and stability, AMS 3.0 adds more playout functions and improved logging.



Photo Caption: Digital Alert Systems Audio Management System

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/DAS/DAS-AMS-Perspective.jpg





Other Digital Alert Systems Products at the 2017 NAB Show:



DASEOC M Series Fully Integrated EAS and CAP Decoder and Encoder

The DASEOC M series is the only fully integrated EAS/CAP equipment capable of providing all four EAS and CAP functions simultaneously: CAP message origination, EAS encoding, CAP monitoring, and EAS decoding. Simultaneous alert origination to both EAS and CAP servers means that emergency managers need just one device to do it all.



Photo Caption: DASEOC M Series Fully Integrated EAS and CAP Decoder and Encoder

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/DAS/DigitalAlertSystems-DASEOCfront.jpg





DASDEC(TM)-II Emergency Messaging Platform

DASDEC(TM)-II provides a flexible platform for emergency alert and CAP message management in a fully integrated package. The DASDEC-II system includes full support for automatic FCC compliance while making the system easier than ever to integrate with a wide variety of new and existing third-party equipment. Flexible packaging allows for various model configurations, ranging from low-cost decoder-only setups to sophisticated messaging platforms tailored to the most demanding multichannel, multiple-interface applications.



Photo Caption: DASDEC(TM)-II Emergency Messaging Platform

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/DAS/DigitalAlertSystems-DASDEC-IIfront.jpg





Multiplayer(TM) Four-Channel Audio Player and Program Switcher

The award-winning MultiPlayer(TM) four-channel audio player and program switcher provides multiple and completely independent switching, playout, and control functions to meet multiple EAS program stream requirements and 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act (CVAA) channel management.



Photo Caption: MultiPlayer(TM) Four-Channel EAS Audio Player and Program Switcher

Photo Link:www.wallstcom.com/DAS/DigitalAlertSystems-MultiPlayer-front.jpg





Company Quote:



"We continue adding features and functions to our Audio Management System and the DASDEC family of emergency messaging platforms, all to stay ahead of constantly evolving regulations and changes in our customers' environments. Adding MPEG-DASH support is one of many great examples of how well our platform can expand to fit the latest network topologies. Beyond that, further enhancement of our exclusive Alert Agent tool and the outstanding feature improvements in custom messaging with Custom Message Pro prove Digital Alert Systems products offer the best long-term advantage to our customers. From the smallest stations to the largest and most diverse operations, our customers know they can rely on us for ongoing service and support."

-- Bill Robertson, Vice President of Business Development for Digital Alert Systems







Company Overview:



Digital Alert Systems is a leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) solutions. The company was formed in October 2003 to increase the effectiveness of emergency communications and merged with Monroe Electronics in October 2009. Based in Lyndonville, New York, Monroe Electronics provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for both the Monroe Electronics and Digital Alert Systems brands. The company continues to retain its hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, innovation, and service to valued customers around the world. More information is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.





All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



