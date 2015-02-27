Digital Alert Systems 2015 NAB Show Preview

Visit Digital Alert Systems at the 2015 NAB Show at Booth N4812

Digital Alert Systems at the 2015 NAB Show:

At the 2015 NAB Show, Digital Alert Systems will showcase its new Audio Management System (AMS), designed to facilitate compliance with television's 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act (CVAA), and the company's range of next-generation Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) technologies spanning all aspects of EAS and CAP requirements. Highlights will include the new DAS-Audio Message Controller (AMC) combined with the award-winning MultiPlayer(TM) audio player and program switcher, as well as the DASDEC(TM) series of integrated EAS/CAP devices, which have been upgraded with a number of new features. Fully integrated EAS/CAP models start at just $1,995 and offer broadcasters the benefits of proven performance and support from a proven manufacturer and innovator.

Digital Alert Systems Products at the 2015 NAB Show:

New Digital Alert Systems Audio Management System

The two-part Digital Alert Systems Audio Management System (DAS AMS) consists of a DAS Audio Message Controller (AMC) and the award-winning MultiPlayer(TM) audio player and program switcher, linked to support message aggregation, text-to-speech (TTS) functionality, and proper message audio on both main and SAP audio streams in full compliance with the 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibilty Act (CVAA) rules.

Unlike other single-point solutions handling only one type of emergency information, the DAS AMS is designed to aggregate information from a variety of sources, convert the text information to audio using a high-quality TTS converter, prepare it for playback on the different audio channels, and then provide audio and triggering signals on all configured channels via a single user interface. Taking advantage of key capabilities from Digital Alert Systems' industry-leading DASDEC(TM) system, the AMS offers broadcasters an innovative yet straightforward solution for assuring CVAA compliance.

DASEOC M Series Fully Integrated EAS and CAP Decoder and Encoder

At the 2015 NAB Show, Digital Alert Systems will showcase its DASEOC M series. These FCC-certified and FEMA IPAWS-conformant devices represent the only fully integrated Emergency Alert System (EAS)/Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) equipment capable of simultaneously providing all four EAS and CAP functions: CAP message origination, EAS encoding, CAP monitoring, and EAS decoding. Simultaneous alert origination to both EAS and CAP servers avoids message duplication, and the single-unit, single-interface approach assures that emergency managers won't need to purchase separate and disparate systems. With the DASEOC, users need just one device, one solution. Readily integrated into Web, satellite, and wireless systems, the DASEOC also promotes interoperability with a wide range of third-party applications and services, and it provides emergency managers with the most advanced text-to-speech (TTS) capabilities available in the marketplace.

DASDEC(TM)-II Emergency Messaging Platform

The DASDEC(TM)-II provides a flexible platform for emergency alert and Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) management in a fully integrated package. Packed with powerful features, the DASDEC-II includes full support for automatic FCC-compliance logging within the system's nonvolatile memory. A true browser-based interface facilitates simultaneous access by multiple users while making it easier than ever for broadcasters to deploy content to multiple channels and manage all Emergency Alert System (EAS)/CAP functions remotely. Up to four non-bridging Ethernet ports enable easy integration in the modern facility. Ready to go straight from the box, the DASDEC-II system can be used as a drop-in enhancement for any existing EAS encoder/decoder set.

The DASDEC-II supports a broad range of physical connections and interface protocols, so broadcasters can integrate the system with a wide variety of new and existing third-party equipment. Built on IP-based technology, the DASDEC-II is engineered to accommodate future emergency messaging requirements through simple software upgrades. The system's flexible packaging allows for various model configurations ranging from low-cost decoder-only setups to sophisticated messaging platforms tailored to the most demanding multichannel, multiple-interface applications.

DASDEC(TM) OmniLingual Alert Module(TM) With Enhanced Text-to-Speech and Translation Capability

New for the 2015 NAB Show is the DASDEC(TM) OmniLingual Alert Module(TM) software, which provides enhanced multilingual alerting capabilities including Emergency Alert Systems (EAS) translation, text, and text-to-speech (TTS) in a wide variety of languages. The OmniLingual module enables automatic alert translation from conventional EAS or Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) sources. The user is able to select one or more languages -- including, but not limited to, English, Spanish, French, German, Italian, Hmong, and Somali -- for EAS text display and TTS audio conversion and output. Coupled with DASDEC MultiStation(TM) software or the MultiPlayer(TM) audio player and program switcher, the DASDEC OmniLingual Alert Module allows broadcasters to provide different language selections for each station or program stream. Demonstrations will showcase multiple-language and multichannel EAS simulations.

MultiPlayer(TM) Four-Channel Audio Player and Program Switcher

The award-winning MultiPlayer(TM) four-channel audio player and program switcher provides multiple and completely independent switching, playout, and control functions to meet multiple Emergency Alert System (EAS) program stream requirements and 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act (CVAA) channel management. Networked to a DASDEC(TM) with MultiStation(TM) software or to the Digital Alert Systems Audio Management System (DAS AMS), the MultiPlayer is configurable for analog or AES switching of up to four independent program streams and multiple GPIOs for each channel to make facility integration easy. Together, the MultiPlayer, DASDEC, and MultiStation software provide the lowest cost-per-independent stream for multistream EAS/CAP coverage available.

DASDEC(TM)-II Models DASLC and DASLCR -- Low Cost for Low-Power Stations

Providing core Emergency Alert Systems (EAS)/Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) functionality, the DASLC and DASLCR from Digital Alert Systems are perfect for LPFM and LPTV applications, offering dual monitoring inputs and analog-only switching in a compact low-cost package equipped with key features that continue to make the DASDEC(TM)-II emergency alert platform a popular choice for any size broadcaster. Starting at only $1,995, the DASLC is the lowest cost full-featured, next-generation integrated EAS/CAP system available. The DASLCR provides the same functionality as the DASLC, along with two integrated high-performance AM/FM/WX radio receivers in the same space- and cost-saving package.

Company Quote:

"The rules set out by the upcoming 21st Century Communications and Video Accessibility Act are front-and-center concerns for most television broadcasters, and we're very pleased to be able to leverage our knowledge and products to create a unique solution to this pressing issue and at an attractive price point. In addition, we continue the development and integration of CAP/EAS into the alerting and broadcasting environment. Our latest multilingual efforts point toward an alert messaging system with far greater reach encompassing varied viewing and listening populations. This technology enables users to send non-English-speaking people what could be life-saving information in a format they might readily understand. In deploying this technology and leveraging its multilingual capabilities, a broadcaster can demonstrate its firm commitment to serving the entirety of its surrounding community."

-- Bill Robertson, Vice President of Business Development for Digital Alert Systems

Company Background:

Digital Alert Systems is a leading innovator of next-generation Common Alerting Protocol (CAP) and Emergency Alert Systems (EAS). The company was formed in October 2003 to increase the effectiveness of emergency communications and merged with Monroe Electronics in October 2009. Based in Lyndonville, New York, Monroe Electronics provides R&D, manufacturing, sales, and customer service for the Digital Alert Systems brand. The company continues to retain its hard-earned reputation for quality, reliability, innovation, and service to valued customers around the world. More information is available at www.digitalalertsystems.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.