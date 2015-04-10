Digigram's IQOYA *CALL and IQOYA *CALL/LE AoIP Codecs Now Support Livewire Connectivity

Free Software Upgrade Enables Direct, Node-Free Livewire Connection From IQOYA Codecs to Axia Consoles Inside the Studio

MONTBONNOT, France -- April 10, 2015 -- Digigram, developer of innovative audio and video solutions, today announced that its IQOYA *CALL and IQOYA *CALL/LE AoIP (audio-over-IP) program contribution codecs now integrate with the Axia IP-audio native Livewire protocol. The integration allows users of Axia mixing consoles and radio automation equipped with an Axia IP-audio driver or Livewire sound card to exchange Livewire streams directly with Digigram AoIP codecs, a capability that is becoming increasingly more important as studios migrate to IP technology.

Because IQOYA *CALL and *CALL/LE codecs were designed specifically for IP, they can bridge WAN-delivered EBU ACIP streams (compliant with the EBU Tech 3326 specification for audio contribution over IP) to/from remote broadcast sites and Livewire LAN-based AoIP streams inside the studio.

"All Axia mixing consoles incorporate the Livewire AoIP protocol, and there are well over 5,000 of them in use today in studios around the world. We anticipate that most of those studios will switch to IP technology as they seek to improve data exchange with remote voice talent or field reporters and outside broadcasting units," said Pascal Malgouyard, head of product marketing at Digigram. "The decision to add Livewire support to our IQOYA *CALL codecs is in line with our commitment to equip the industry for an AoIP world. Now these Axia-equipped facilities have an alternative to Axia nodes for connecting third-party ACIP equipment to their Axia mixing consoles -- an alternative that can improve capex and opex considerably."

Digigram customers can add Livewire support to their IQOYA *CALL and IQOYA *CALL/LE audio codecs with a free software upgrade, which will be available at the end of April.

