Digigram Ready for Phase-III Expansion of India's Radio Broadcast Market

MONTBONNOT, France -- Jan. 29, 2015 -- Digigram today announced its readiness for India's "Phase-III" expansion of the country's FM radio services, which will allow for the launch of more than 800 new FM channels in nearly 300 cities across the country. Ideal for the many new facilities that will require cost-effective audio transport solutions, the company's IQOYA *LINK is a full-duplex encoding and decoding solution that provides uncompromising performance for IP-based studio-to-studio and studio-to-transmitter links. The IQOYA product line already is being sold, installed, and serviced in India by Digigram partner Technomedia Solutions Pvt. Ltd and equips some of the major media groups, including Sun TV.

"With this Phase-III expansion of its radio broadcasting marketplace, India will effectively enable community radio coverage in all cities with populations of 100,000 or more," said Philippe Delacroix, president and CEO at Digigram. "In order to provide localized information and programming to local audiences, new privately owned broadcast facilities will require affordable and reliable audio transport solutions for studio-to-studio and studio-to-transmitter links. IQOYA *LINK meets this demand, enabling the distribution of digital audio over IP networks and delivering the audio quality and continuity critical in professional broadcast applications."

Developed in collaboration with major European telcos and now deployed around the world, the IQOYA *LINK ensures 24/7 reliability, audio format flexibility, and ease of use -- all at an attractive price point for new radio broadcast operations. Equipped with Digigram's rock-solid FluidIP(TM) codec engine with multiple failover options, as well as redundant dual streaming and smart mechanisms that guarantee a reliable transport of audio and associated ancillary data, the IQOYA *LINK maximizes uptime.

The Digigram IQOYA *LINK system has earned honors for its reliability and robustness, both in terms of hardware and software, in challenging environmental conditions, and it boasts a mean time between failures (MTBF) of more than 70 years. With strong EMC resilience and a hardware bypass of inputs to outputs in case of power failure, the IQOYA *LINK is uniquely resilient to the potential complications typical of monsoon season. These characteristics and the product's power-saving fanless design also suit the product for deployment in remote locations, where maintenance and repair can be difficult.

While Technomedia Solutions offers IQOYA *LINK systems as part of its product portfolio, the company also offers studio engineering operations services that include installation and operation of the systems within the larger broadcast workflow. A number of other vendors and their local partners also will supply Digigram technology to India's burgeoning broadcast market. The company's range of sound cards is integrated into radio automation systems and other solutions for the modern broadcast facility.

About Digigram

Positioned at the convergence of professional audio and video with IT, Digigram offers IP-based solutions that enable users worldwide to increase their competitiveness through change.

The company's products enable the reliable capture, production, and delivery of high-quality audio and video over IP networks. Its innovative IP audio codecs, professional sound cards, and audio processing software are used by thousands of journalists, broadcasters, and audio engineers worldwide. Digigram's all-IP video product line provides advanced contribution and distribution solutions to broadcast, IPTV, Web TV, and OTT operators. The company also delivers key audio/video technologies and OEM solutions to software vendors and manufacturers.

For more than 25 years, through constant innovation and the development of fruitful partnerships, Digigram has been influential in energizing the industry, raising standards, and pushing forward technological development.

Further information on Digigram and its product portfolio is available at www.digigram.com.

