Digigram Announces Industry's First 4K UHD HEVC Live Encoder in 1-RU Chassis

Compact Appliance Uses HEVC to Encode One 4K UHD Signal or Up to Four HD Real-Time Video Signals in Demanding OB Environments

MONTBONNOT, France -- April 2, 2015 -- Digigram, developer of innovative audio and video solutions, today introduced a new HEVC encoder. Intended for use in point-to-point broadcast contribution, such as when transporting video from a live event to the studio, the new Digigram appliance encodes in real time either one UHD signal or multiple HD raw video signals using the new HEVC video compression standard. Digigram's HEVC encoder is the industry's first 4K UHD encoder contained in a compact 1-RU chassis, making it suitable for contribution applications in space-constrained OB vans.

"In this era of 4K video, remote production operations are challenged with transporting a massive amount of video data from the shoot location to the studio without sending their operating expenses skyrocketing. We designed this HEVC encoder with those users in mind," said Laurent Gros, video product manager at Digigram. "HEVC promises huge bandwidth savings during any high-end contribution of UHD 4K format or simultaneous multiple HD channels, and with our compact new encoder, our customers can reap the benefits of HEVC even when space is tight."

Digigram's HEVC encoder fits into a 19-inch, short-depth chassis that uses just one rack unit of space -- the same form factor as a standard contribution encoder. Such a form factor reduces power consumption and takes up less room inside an OB van, making the encoder ideal for demanding OB environments. The appliance ingests video from SDI inputs, encodes one raw UHD video signal or up to four simultaneous raw HD video signals using HEVC, then streams the encoded video over IP to the broadcaster's production base.

The complete series of Digigram HEVC encoders will be available in September.

