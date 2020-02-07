DigiBox highlights pro-AV partners at ISE 2020

ISE 2020, 11-14 February, Stand 10.K165 — DigiBox, the UK’s leading distributor of technologies for the pro-AV and Broadcast industry, will participate in ISE 2020, the world’s largest pro-AV show, taking place at the RAI Amsterdam alongside partners Haivision, SNS and BirdDog.

In conjunction with partner Haivision, a market-leader in video streaming solutions, DigiBox will showcase the many benefits of Haivision’s award-winning Makito X4 video encoder, a highly-secure, ultra-low latency HEVC and H.264 video encoder that delivers exceptional video quality, next-gen performance, SRT streaming, and best-of-breed 4K UHD and HD encoding density. Also featured will be the newly launched Haivision Play Pro, an iOS App which offers a quick and easy way to watch and monitor SRT video streams from anywhere on a mobile device.

Haivision will also demonstrate the benefits of SRT, the open-source protocol that optimises streaming performance over unpredictable networks to deliver high quality, low latency media. SRT will feature on a continuous showreel of highlights and applications.

SNS (Studio Network Solutions) leaders in media storage will be showing how EVO shared storage works with your favourite NLE with the latest updates to ShareBrowser, including AI Autotagging that eliminates hours of manual metadata logging, extended file support for previews, and new integrations for Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro X and After Effects. Get hands-on with EVO DPX, their highest performance EVO system yet.

In addition to this, DigiBox will be exhibiting alongside BirdDog also in Hall 10 on Stand K160. Anticipating the launch of some exciting new products specifically designed for the AV market, BirdDog will be featuring products from its PTZ range of cameras which are equipped with BirdDog’s proprietary silicon chip developed internally specifically to encode and decode full NDI.

DigiBox CEO Mike Heaney said, “We are dedicated to providing the best technical solutions our dedicated partners and internal team have to offer. Our experience in content distribution, digital conversion, and systems integration offers unrivalled benefits for new and long-term professionals in a wide range of pro-AV markets, virtually all of which will be represented at ISE 2020.”

DigiBox representatives will be available on attending partner stands including Adder Technologies, Stand 10.P180; AJA on Stand 8.G110; Gefen, Stand 1.N50, and Theatrixx on Stand 14.K130 as well as canvassing the ISE show floor for opportunities to establish new, complementary partnerships.

About DigiBox

With more than 20 years’ experience, DigiBox is the UK’s leading product distribution company serving the broadcast, telecommunications, and multimedia markets. The company represents best-of-breed products from world-leading manufacturers and has also expanded into Corporate IT, Education and Pro AV markets whilst continuing to explore additional markets such as Medical and Defence.

About Haivision

Haivision is the leader in live video streaming technologies, providing more than 25,000 organizations globally with video solutions that help them stream broadcast-quality, low-latency video from anywhere. Founded in 2004, Haivision is a profitable, privately held company with headquarters in Montreal and Chicago, and regional offices located throughout the Americas, Europe, Middle-East and APAC. To help solve the world’s most difficult video streaming challenges, Haivision open sourced its award winning SRT low latency video streaming protocol in 2017 and founded the SRT Alliance, which now has over 200 industry leading companies supporting this new standard. Awarded an Emmy® for Technology and Engineering from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, Haivision is also recognized as one of the most influential companies in video by Streaming Media and one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500. Learn more at www.haivision.com.

About SNS

Studio Network Solutions (SNS) is a media technology company committed to helping video production teams around the world transform the way they store, share, and organize media. By combining scalable, high performance shared storage hardware with powerful workflow tools for post-production and broadcast teams working with Adobe® Premiere Pro CC®, Final Cut Pro X®, DaVinci Resolve®, Avid® Media Composer®, and other creative applications. SNS products empower post-production and broadcast teams in over 70 countries to create amazing content, faster. For more information, visit www.studionetworksolutions.com.

About BirdDog

Founded in Melbourne, Australia, BirdDog is dedicated to making live television production easier, more cost effective and achievable in more places by more people. By enabling live video to travel over standard computer networks present is all modern building with no compromise we truly believe it’s time to move live video production to the internet age. www.bird-dog.tv