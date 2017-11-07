Deutsche Telekom Group Launches First 4K TV STB in Germany With Zenterio OS

STOCKHOLM — Nov. 7, 2017 — Zenterio, a leading television and multiscreen solutions provider, announced today that TDG Germany, owned by Deutsche Telekom Group, has deployed a second set-top box (STB) powered by Zenterio OS as part of the Deutsche Telekom Group's strategy to harmonize STB client software across all of its operations in Germany, Hungary, Greece, Romania, and Croatia. Powered by Zenterio OS, the high-end 4K Entertain TV STB supports a variety of advanced features, including 4K, YouTube™, and Netflix video content, enabling TDG Germany subscribers to enjoy a feature-rich television experience. Zenterio OS is based on a highly scalable software architecture that reduces integration time, lowers costs, and enables the Deutsche Telekom Group to easily unify all STB deployments around a single middleware.



Germany is the leading 4K TV market in Europe, according to recent research from Dataxis. With Zenterio OS powering its new Entertain TV STBs, TDG Germany can offer the latest advanced services, including 4K TV, to subscribers quickly. The Entertain TV STBs support a state-of-the-art feature set that includes live IPTV up to 4K resolution; VOD; YouTube, Netflix, and other third-party apps; advanced bandwidth and resource management; advanced parental control; interactivity with companion devices; and advanced data collection and monitoring capabilities.



Zenterio OS is an independent operating system for interactive TV with proven technology that separates software from hardware, speeding up integration and new service launches. Being an open, software-based system, Zenterio OS provides Deutsche Telekom Group with the flexibility to use any STB.



"Entertain TV in Germany is the first time Deutsche Telekom Group has ever offered a 4K service, and we're honored to be collaborating together on this project," said Jörgen Nilsson, CEO of Zenterio. "Our common software platform was the key to the success of this service launch and two other major service launches for Deutsche Telekom Group recently, in Germany and Croatia."



About Zenterio (www.zenterio.com)

Zenterio delivers solutions that enable TV operators to grow their revenues, offer a compelling multiscreen user experience, and harmonize software programs for new and legacy devices and set-top boxes. Zenterio's portfolio of technologies, products, and services includes an intuitive multiscreen user interface, a powerful data analytics solution, an independent OS for set-top boxes, consulting services, and additional value-added services. Zenterio partners with global system integrators, set-top box suppliers, CA/DRM providers, chipset manufacturers, and services providers.



The Chairman of the Board is former Nokia CEO Olli-Pekka Kallasvuo, and the CEO is former Ericsson Executive Jörgen Nilsson.



