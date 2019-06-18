Densitron appoints Simon Jones as Managing Director

Kent, UK, 18 June 2019 –Densitron, global market leader in Human Machine Interface and display technologies is pleased to announce the appointment of Simon Jones as Managing Director.

Jones’ appointment is a critical part of parent company Quixant plc’s ongoing strategic development of the business.

Jon Jayal, Quixant’s CEO stated “Simon brings the focus and leadership we need to realise the exciting growth potential in Densitron. He will achieve this by disciplined execution of a market focused strategy combined with driving exciting new product developments into the market. This growth will complement the current successful core business performance.”

Quixant has an engineering-centric global infrastructure which has been highly successful in the gaming industry over the last 14 years. Densitron leverages this capability in other global industrial markets.

An expert in profitable business growth, Jones draws experience from a successful background in finance, corporate strategy and business leadership.

A Warwick University economics graduate, Jones began his career in finance with Mercer, then moved into Strategy Consulting with Capgemini and KPMG. This experience positioned him to succeed in his first in house appointment for Jewson (a Saint-Gobain company), Jones tripled profit, delivering new business models and managing day to day operations of the London business unit. A move to Dyson to lead the Northern European B2B business, Dyson Professional, saw Jones deliver double digit growth. Most recently Jones spent two years working independently scaling early-stage tech start ups, whilst leading the restructure and digitisation of a household name B2B services business.

Jones said, “I am delighted to join a dynamic company like Densitron, which operates as part of the Quixant Group. Densitron’s track record of creating beautiful and intuitive HMI solutions is impressive and enables us to offer inspiring solutions to our customers. The business shares my ethos of value creation driven by a passion for technology and customers, great product design and efficient operation.”

Jones has also been made an executive member of the Densitron Board of Directors.

About Densitron

Founded over 45 years ago, Densitron is a display expert designing and manufacturing touch based HMI (Human Machine Interface) solutions tailored to the needs of customers around the world. We collaborate with our customers to understand their particular requirements and then create bespoke products to address those. In November 2015 Densitron was acquired by Quixant plc which designs and manufactures highly optimised computing solutions and monitors principally to the global gaming industry. Together, the Company has offices in Asia, Europe and North America and experienced application engineers based worldwide, our global approach to innovation is always underpinned by a thorough local knowledge and understanding of cultural requirements. Our products can be found in a wide range of sectors including broadcast, medical, security, automotive, digital signage and gaming. More information can be found at www.densitron.com

