Densitron appoints Mark Brown to head sales and operations for the Americas

Kent, UK, 2 March 2020 –Densitron, a creator of HMI technologies and a global leader in display, monitor, and embedded computing solutions, has announced the appointment of Mark Brown as Director of Sales and Operations for the Americas. A sales and business development executive with extensive knowledge and relationships in the IoT space of Industrial, Medical, Security, Consumer and Test & Measurement markets.

Brown joins Densitron having led technical sales organisations focusing on hardware, software, firmware and associated development tools for complex semiconductors such as FPGAs, custom ICs, wireless connectivity solutions and control systems.

Brown held senior positions at QuickLogic, OKI Semiconductor and ChipX. He also drove sales of RF microwave, wireless modules and services at California Eastern Laboratories across the Americas; and serving as VP, Business Development and Sales at wireless solutions company MMB Networks.

At Densitron Brown will be charged with further expanding the global reach of the company’s control surfaces, control systems, monitors and displays. In particular, Brown will be exploring new markets, in broadcast and elsewhere, for the Intelligent Display System (IDS) platform. Combining proprietary hardware and software that allow broadcasters to connect, control and automate devices and activities in and around the studio.

Simon Jones, Managing Director of Densitron, says: “Mark’s unique background and extensive relationships across the Americas will help bring Densitron’s game-changing control surfaces and control systems to new markets and customers. We are hugely excited by the potential to raise awareness of our entire product range, and Mark will be an integral part of this next major stage of our development.”

Mark Brown adds: “I’m honored to be a part of this team, and I look forward to implementing sales and operational strategies that foster long-term partnerships and long-term growth. I’m excited to put my experience to work at Densitron, delivering value-added display solutions and exceeding our customer expectations.”

-Ends-

View online: https://www.densitron.com/insight

About Densitron

Founded over 45 years ago, Densitron is a display expert designing and manufacturing touch-based HMI (Human Machine Interaction) solutions tailored to the needs of customers around the world. In 2019, Densitron acquired the Intelligent Display System (IDS) product and brand from IPE Technologies. IDS is readily integrated into Densitron’s control surfaces and offers a fully scalable, network-based display and control system, which is a logical and seamless complement to Densitron’s existing product range. We collaborate with our customers to understand their particular requirements and then create bespoke products to address those. In November 2015 Densitron was acquired by Quixant plc which designs and manufactures highly optimised computing solutions and monitors principally to the global gaming industry. Together, the Company has offices in Asia, Europe and North America and experienced application engineers based worldwide, our global approach to innovation is always underpinned by a thorough local knowledge and understanding of cultural requirements. Our products can be found in a wide range of sectors including broadcast, medical, security, automotive, digital signage and gaming. More information can be found at www.densitron.com.

Press contact

Becky Taylor

Page Melia PR

Tel: +44 7810 846364

becky@pagemelia.com