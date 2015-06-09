DEMI LOVATO TO GUEST STAR ON EL REY NETWORK AND MIRAMAX’S 'FROM DUSK TILL DAWN: THE SERIES' SEASON TWO PREMIERING AUGUST 25

DEMI LOVATO TO GUEST STAR ON EL REY NETWORK AND MIRAMAX’S

‘FROM DUSK TILL DAWN: THE SERIES’

Platinum-Selling Recording Artist, Actress, And Best-Selling Author To Appear in Final Episode of the 10-Episode Sophomore Season Currently in Production in Austin

Austin, TX, June 9, 2015 – Multi-platinum selling recording artist and actress, Demi Lovato has joined the sophomore season of Robert Rodriguez’s “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” in a guest-starring role as announced today by El Rey Network and Miramax. The critically acclaimed supernatural crime saga is set to premiere on El Rey Network on Tuesday, August 25th at 9pm ET.

Lovato broke the news through her social media channels earlier today by posting pictures on set in Austin, TX with both the series’ creator, director and El Rey Network chairman, Robert Rodriguez and fellow cast member Wilmer Valderrama. (https://instagram.com/p/3tTC_KuKrF/ ; https://instagram.com/p/3tWzHwOKgZ/). Lovato is represented by CAA’s Charlie Jennings and managed by Phil Mcintyre.

A Texas native, Demi Lovato is currently working on her fifth studio album. Her list of professional accomplishments includes a career defining year in 2013 with her album "Demi”, which included the hits "Heart Attack," "Really Don't Care" and "Neon Lights." Following the album's release, she appeared in the award-winning FOX series, "Glee." In 2014, Lovato set off on two record-breaking arena tours including her Neon Lights tour which grossed 8.6 million over 21 dates and the Demi World Tour, which made stops in North America, Europe, Australia, Asia and New Zealand. Her book, STAYING STRONG: 365 DAYS A YEAR, became a New York Times best-seller and she continued to support charities close to her heart.

Lovato will join returning cast members D.J. Cotrona (Dear John, G.I. Joe: Retaliation); Zane Holtz (Wind Walkers, Holes, The Perks of Being a Wallflower); Jesse Garcia (Quinceañera, “Sons of Anarchy”); Eiza González (Lola: Érase Una Vez); Wilmer Valderrama (“That ‘70s Show,” To Whom It May Concern); Madison Davenport (“Noah,” “Shameless”); Brandon Soo Hoo (Tropic Thunder, Ender’s Game, Incredible Crew) and guest star Jake Busey (Motorcycle Gang, Contract). They are joined in the show's sophomore season by Danny Trejo (Machete, Machete Kills) as “The Regulator;” Esai Morales (“Criminal Minds,” “NYPD Blue”) as “Lord Amancio Malvado;” Jeff Fahey (“Lost,” “Justified,” “Texas Rising”) as “Uncle Eddie Cruickshank” and Briana Evigan (Step Up 2) as “Sonja Lam."

Called “radically different” and “a fascinating ride” by The Associated Press, season one of “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” centered on bank robber Seth Gecko (Cotrona) and his violent, unpredictable brother, Richard “Richie” Gecko (Holtz), who were on the run to Mexico when they encountered former pastor Jacob Fuller and his family, and took them hostage. Using the family RV to cross the border, chaos ensued when the group detoured to the Titty Twister, a strip club populated by culebras, snake-like ancient creatures who survive by drinking human blood. They were forced to fight until dawn in order to get out alive.

In Season Two, the show travels between Mexico and the edgy, tricked-out Texas of Robert Rodriguez. It also deepens and complicates the core relationships between the characters, while adding new faces and new dynamics. Our characters are all living in very separate worlds – Santánico (Gonzalez) and Richie are outside Houston, doing their best Bonnie and Clyde; Seth and Kate (Davenport) are scraping by South of the Border; and Freddie Gonzalez (Garcia) is protecting his wife and young daughter in the suburbs. Carlos Madrigal (Valderrama) and Scott Fuller (Soo Hoo) emerge from the Titty Twister, changed men. They will all come together once again – this time facing off against an even bigger threat”.

“From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” is a Miramax production in association with Rodriguez International Pictures, FactoryMade Ventures, and Sugarcane Entertainment. Executive producers are Robert Rodriguez, showrunner Carlos Coto, writer Diego Gutierrez, FactoryMade Ventures and El Rey Network co-founders John Fogelman and Cristina Patwa, and Miramax’s Zanne Devine and Daniel Pipski.

Miramax is distributing “From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series” internationally in all territories.

