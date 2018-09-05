Deluxe One, the Cloud-Based Solution for Modern Content, to Headline IBC2018

LONDON, UK: IBC2018, Hall 7.C49– Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc. (Deluxe), Hollywood’s leading video creation to distribution company, today announced that its presence at IBC2018, which runs from September 13-18 in Amsterdam, will mark the international debut of Deluxe One, its ground-breaking solution thataddresses today’s complex content creation and delivery challenges.

Trusted by the largest studios, programmers and distributors for their most important and complex projects, Deluxe’s end-to-end post-production and distribution services

take content from lens to living room, anywhere in the world. Deluxe One, virtualizes these services in the cloud, giving customers the opportunity to leverage these powerful solutions, regardless of workflow, to maximize the value of their content.

“The response to the Deluxe One launch in the spring was incredibly positive and we’re excited to introduce it to a broader audience,” said Andy Shenkler, chief product officer for Deluxe. “The global nature of content today has our customers grappling with more titles, formats, and languages than ever before, making the content supply chain the most complex it has ever been. Deluxe One simplifies this process, making it easier and faster to get quality content to audiences all over the world.”

Deluxe One provides a unified platform for customers to manage their content – from creation to delivery – all in one place.Built on a micro-services architecture with open APIs, customers choose the services they need –– from content acquisition and title and asset management, to localization, distribution, and OTT playout – unifying a traditionally fragmented media supply chain and giving customers control and visibility into their workflows.

In contrast to traditional closed-silo solutions, Deluxe One is designed to be open, allowing for integration with third-party solutions for improved collaboration.

With customers’ assets and data connected in the cloud, Deluxe One accelerates today’s complex workflows by automating tasks to reduce hand-offs or errors, and speeding up turnaround times. The streamlined process means content can get to more screens, more markets, and more viewers, without added time and expense.

About Deluxe Entertainment Services Group Inc.

Deluxe Entertainment Services Group (Deluxe) is the world’s leading video creation to distribution company offering global, end-to-end services and technology. Through unmatched scale, technology and capabilities, Deluxe enables the worldwide market for premium content. The world’s leading content creators, broadcasters, OTTs and distributors rely on Deluxe’s experience and expertise. With headquarters in Los Angeles and London and operations in 38 key media markets worldwide, the company relies on the talents of more than 7,500 of the industry’s premier artists, experts, engineers and innovators.