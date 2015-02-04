Dejero Signs Resellers in Brazil, India, Mexico, and the U.K.

Signals Company's Growing Global Presence as Premier Provider of Mobile Newsgathering Solutions

WATERLOO, Ontario -- Feb. 3, 2015 -- Dejero, award-winning creator of the industry's most powerful and versatile family of mobile newsgathering products, today announced reseller/distributor partnerships with Videodata in Brazil, SRSG in India, Axioma Video in Mexico, and BPS Broadcast & Production Services in the U.K. The deals illustrate Dejero's ongoing expansion into new international markets, with each company representing the Dejero LIVE+ Platform of products and services to broadcast news and media organizations in its respective country.

Videodata is a leading system integrator and equipment supplier to the Brazilian broadcast, production, telecommunications, and government market. SRSG serves Indian broadcasters and media companies with a full range of systems integration, consulting, and broadcast IT and media technology products. In Mexico, Axioma Video provides broadcasting equipment to TV professionals throughout the country, and BPS Broadcast & Production Services is one of the U.K.'s largest suppliers of leading-edge broadcast video and audio equipment.

"Signing resellers in Brazil, India, Mexico, and the U.K. is further proof of Dejero's rapid international growth," said Brian Cram, CEO, Dejero. "Our LIVE+ Platform of mobile transmission solutions has worldwide appeal because it enables any news organization or video content contributor, anywhere, to transport high-quality HD video from remote locations at a fraction of the cost and complexity of traditional microwave and satellite vehicles, while also managing transmitter devices and content in the cloud. Each of these highly respected and expert resellers have been chosen based on its excellent reputation and ability to provide top-notch service. We are excited to partner with them to help us expand our reach in their regions and provide a valuable local presence for Dejero."

More information about Dejero and its complete LIVE+ Platform is available at www.dejero.com.

# # #

About Dejero

From video capture and transmission to management and distribution, Dejero solutions help broadcasters, media companies, and organizations of all sizes reach their global multiscreen audiences instantly and cost-effectively. Dejero's LIVE+ Platform simplifies the acquisition and broadcast of live video on-air and online through a broad range of traditional and emerging uplink solutions. The platform, including portable transmitters and software for laptops and smartphones, intelligently manages or bonds wireless connections (3G/4G/LTE, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, microwave, and satellite) to deliver optimal picture quality. In addition, customers are able to centrally monitor and manage Dejero devices and live feeds in the cloud for streamlined content delivery and enhanced operational efficiency. Dejero is privately held and based in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.dejero.com.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.