Dejero Releases Updated LIVE+ Mobile App With Enhanced Controls

WATERLOO, Ontario -- Sept. 22, 2015 -- Dejero announced today a new release of its LIVE+ Mobile App, designed to empower mobile journalists (MoJos) and video contributors to broadcast live from virtually anywhere using their smartphones or tablets. The latest LIVE+ Mobile App by Dejero includes enhancements that give advanced users greater control when broadcasting live or recording video for later use, including an exposure and focus lock feature and a simplified on-screen zoom capability.

"With the rise of mobile journalism as a means for broadcasters to supplement their newsgathering, Dejero's LIVE+ Mobile App enables them to cover stories immediately from locations that might be inaccessible or impractical for a traditional news crew," said Brian Cram, CEO of Dejero. "Users are very passionate about Dejero's products and frequently comment and post photos on social media of their use in the field. In fact, it was through social media that we received the feedback leading to these new enhancements, a perfect example of how our ongoing product development draws upon the evolving needs and requirements of our users."

The new automatic exposure and automatic focus (AE/AF) lock feature delivers more advanced control for situations in which automatic adjustments are not always ideal, such as challenging lighting situations or when there is movement within the frame. Now, by tapping and holding onto a specific area within the frame, users can choose what to lock the focus on, as well as manually adjust and lock the exposure level. This prevents the camera from automatically refocusing and adjusting the exposure, which can be distracting for viewers, and it also keeps the focus and exposure constant when the user is reframing the scene. In addition, the new on-screen zoom bar enables users to zoom in and out on the subject with a simple sliding motion.

Dejero's LIVE+ Mobile App is ideal for covering breaking news, impromptu interviews, and live events, and it provides an excellent backup system if the primary camera or transmitter fails. Users can capture high-quality live video (up to 1080p) from virtually anywhere, record video for later broadcast, or import and upload edited video files to designated servers when traditional broadcast equipment is not at the scene. Because the app is extremely easy to use, it can be deployed by news organizations to every person in the operation, giving even non-news professionals the ability to broadcast from the scene of any breaking news they might happen upon.

The LIVE+ Mobile App for iOS is now available for free download from the Apple App Store. A license is required to send live feeds and recorded or edited files to server destinations. More information about the LIVE+ Mobile App and the complete LIVE+ platform by Dejero is available at www.dejero.com.

About Dejero

Dejero simplifies the remote acquisition, cloud management, and multiscreen distribution of professional live video over IP. Its LIVE+ platform enables broadcasters, media organizations, and mobile production companies to reliably reach their global TV, Web, and mobile audiences instantly and cost-effectively. Dejero's proprietary cloud-based platform intelligently manages and bonds wired and wireless network connections to deliver broadcast-quality live video from virtually anywhere. Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, Dejero is trusted for mobile video contribution around the globe. For more information, visit www.dejero.com.

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Dejero/Dejero-LIVE+MobileApp.png

Photo Caption: Dejero's LIVE+ Mobile App