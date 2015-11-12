At Inter BEE 2015, Dejero will demonstrate why the company is recognized as the most innovative provider of IP video contribution and cloud-based content management solutions for electronic newsgathering and remote broadcasting. Dejero's LIVE+ platform offers powerful capabilities for improving broadcasters' ability to deliver primary and supplemental live and recorded video feeds from the field at a reduced cost and with greater efficiency and ease of use. Dejero simplifies the adoption of IP and cloud technology for video transport, routing, and distribution to TV and online viewers.

Dejero at Inter BEE 2015

Nov. 18-20, 2015

Exhibiting With Ideal Systems Japan in Hall 3, Stand 3207

LIVE+ Control by Dejero -- Cloud-Based Management, Monitoring, and Reporting

Dejero will showcase the latest features of LIVE+ Control, a next-generation cloud-based management, monitoring, and reporting tool that simplifies IP video workflows used in remote broadcasting productions. LIVE+ Control manages all Dejero LIVE+ video transmission solutions including EnGo, GoBox, VSET, NewsBook, Mobile App, and the new Transceiver. By accessing the intuitive LIVE+ Control interface from a Web browser, broadcasters and video professionals can geolocate and remotely control their entire fleet of field transmitters. They can monitor connection and transmission performance, including real-time analytics, and preview and route live and recorded feeds to a LIVE+ Broadcast Server or Transceiver for traditional playout, or to a LIVE+ Cloud Server for distribution to Web and mobile devices.

Photo Caption: Dejero LIVE+ Control, Cloud-Based Management, Monitoring, and Reporting of IP Video

LIVE+ Multipoint by Dejero -- Cloud-Based Sharing of Live Video Content

LIVE+ Multipoint is Dejero's all-new professional IP video distribution network for cost-effective exchange of HD-quality, low-latency video from any location to any location, at any time. The cloud-based solution enables broadcasters and media organizations to send a broadcast-quality live stream from a source location to multiple locations simultaneously, with known and controlled latency at each end point. LIVE+ Multipoint can also be used to exchange recorded content between studios. LIVE+ Multipoint leverages the Internet along with Dejero's adaptive-bit-rate encoding technology and LIVE+ platform of transmitters, servers, software, and cloud services to provide a resilient solution that encodes and routes the content from a single source to multiple destinations across the globe.

Photo Caption: Dejero LIVE+ Multipoint Cloud-Based Solution

LIVE+ EnGo by Dejero -- Compact and Modular Transmitter for Remote Video Acquisition

On display at Inter BEE is Dejero's LIVE+ EnGo, a compact camera-mounted or wearable transmitter that encodes H.264 video and transmits it over multiple IP networks -- delivering exceptional picture quality with extremely low latency. Simple to set up and use, LIVE+ EnGo leverages cellular, Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and portable satellite connectivity for reliable live broadcasts from virtually anywhere, even a moving vehicle. The solution is ideal for newsgathering, sports coverage, and any type of remote live-event broadcasting. Its modular design enables the attachment of swappable wireless modules to customize LIVE+ EnGo to the locally available wireless network infrastructure, and for use around the world.

Photo Caption: Dejero LIVE+ EnGo Compact and Modular Transmitter for Remote Video Acquisition

LIVE+ Mobile App by Dejero -- Enhanced Controls

The LIVE+ Mobile App by Dejero enables mobile journalists (MoJos) and video contributors to broadcast live from virtually anywhere with their smartphones or tablets. The easy-to-use solution is ideal for covering breaking news, impromptu interviews, and live events, and it provides an excellent backup system if the primary camera or transmitter fails. At Inter BEE, the latest features and enhancements of LIVE+ Mobile App will be on display, including more advanced control features such as exposure and focus lock, manual exposure, and a simplified on-screen zoom capability.

Photo Caption: Dejero LIVE+ Mobile App

Dejero LIVE+ NewsBook Software for Mac

Dejero's LIVE+ NewsBook software transforms a Mac notebook into a highly versatile " go-anywhere" video uplink solution for transmitting live HD or SD video feeds, as well as recorded and edited files, back to the broadcast facility. It is an ideal solution for everyone from foreign correspondents of major news networks to freelance stringers, mobile media journalists, and "one-person bands " that act as reporter, producer, editor, and on-air talent to create a virtual news bureau from any location. LIVE+ NewsBook now supports the use of portable Broadband Global Area Network (BGAN) terminals that enable Internet connectivity from anywhere in the world covered by Inmarsat's satellite network. LIVE+ NewsBook also increases the live-streaming maximum bit rate to 10 Mb/s, enabling exceptional picture quality, and offers other performance enhancements.

Photo Caption: Dejero LIVE+ NewsBook Software for Mac

Photo Caption: Updated Version of the Dejero LIVE+ NewsBook Software With BGAN Support

Company Overview:

Dejero simplifies the remote acquisition, cloud management, and multiscreen distribution of professional live video over IP. Its LIVE+ platform enables broadcasters, media organizations, and mobile production companies to reliably reach their global TV, Web, and mobile audiences instantly and cost-effectively. Dejero's proprietary cloud-based platform intelligently manages and bonds wired and wireless network connections to deliver broadcast-quality live video from virtually anywhere. Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, Dejero is trusted for mobile video contribution around the globe. For more information, visit www.dejero.com.

