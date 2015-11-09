Dejero Announces LIVE+ Transceiver, a Versatile and Compact Encoder/Decoder

WATERLOO, Ontario -- Nov. 9, 2015 -- Dejero today announced the launch of the LIVE+ Transceiver, a combination encoder/decoder for IP video transport over Dejero's LIVE+ platform. With the ability to accept IP inputs and feed IP outputs simultaneously in a single 1-RU chassis, the LIVE+ Transceiver can also be used to contribute and receive HD live content across Dejero's new LIVE+ Multipoint IP video distribution network. The LIVE+ Transceiver is now shipping and available for purchase from Dejero resellers.

"With LIVE+ Multipoint, we've provided a scalable and cost-effective means of leveraging the public Internet to transport video across the globe quickly and seamlessly, while automatically maintaining the highest levels of video quality and lowest-possible latency," said Brian Cram, CEO, Dejero. "The new LIVE+ Transceiver is a powerful addition to any LIVE+ Multipoint distribution environment as broadcast facilities can now use the transceiver as both a source and a destination to exchange high-quality live video, without the expense of a separate encoder and decoder."

The cloud-based LIVE+ Multipoint video distribution network offers a reliable, low-latency alternative to traditional satellite links and dedicated fiber networks for day-to-day live content exchanges between stations and partner broadcasters. The network uses patent-pending functionality to support contribution from any Dejero video transmission source, including the LIVE+ Transceiver and Dejero's full range of LIVE+ mobile transmitters. With a single LIVE+ Transceiver at each location, media organizations can simultaneously send content to the LIVE+ Multipoint network, while receiving content from other locations providing content to the network.

In a compact, 1-RU form factor, the rack-mountable LIVE+ Transceiver offers a dual power supply for redundancy and a robust IP-to-SDI converter with simple SDI in (BNC), SDI out (BNC), and RJ45 Ethernet connections. The broadcast-quality unit is extremely easy to use, and both transmitter and server functionality can be configured and controlled remotely via Dejero's LIVE+ Control cloud-based management solution from a Web browser.

More information about the LIVE+ Transceiver, LIVE+ Multipoint, and the complete LIVE+ platform from Dejero is available at www.dejero.com.

About Dejero

Dejero simplifies the remote acquisition, cloud management, and multiscreen distribution of professional live video over IP. Its LIVE+ platform enables broadcasters, media organizations, and mobile production companies to reliably reach their global TV, Web, and mobile audiences instantly and cost-effectively. Dejero's proprietary cloud-based platform intelligently manages and bonds wired and wireless network connections to deliver broadcast-quality live video from virtually anywhere. Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada, Dejero is trusted for mobile video contribution around the globe. For more information, visit www.dejero.com.

Visit Dejero at CCW 2015, Booth 355

Photo Link: www.wallstcom.com/Dejero/Dejero-LIVEPlusMultipoint.png

Photo Caption: Dejero LIVE+ Multipoint