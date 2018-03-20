Decentrix Unleashes Artificial Intelligence for Media With BIAnalytixSSP

New Addition to BIAnalytix Platform Enables Real-Time Workflows That Maximize Revenue Opportunities for Cross-Media Campaign Trading



DENVER — March 20, 2018 — Today, Decentrix introduced BIAnalytix SSP™, the media industry's first cross-media-capable platform to deliver revenue maximization opportunities with modern real-time trading protocols. Built upon Artificial Intelligence for Media™ (AIfM™), the newest addition to the company's BIAnalytix™ portfolio enables sophisticated cross-platform media trading at the speed of the buyer.



"BIAnalytix SSP supports cross-platform and real-time trading, with realistic market pricing distilled from the data existing within a media company's order management systems and processes," said Taras Bugir, president at Decentrix. "The packaging of cross-media campaign inventory for trading represents a significant milestone in our industry. By addressing complexities that are beyond the reach of human analysis, Artificial Intelligence for Media enables media organizations — for the first time — to process decisions based upon current and future inventory positions across their entire delivery ecosystem."



Media companies can use BIAnalytix SSP to begin their transformation to real-time cross-media trading while continuing to leverage existing investments in people, processes, and systems. BIAnalytix SSP boasts unprecedented functionality in comparison with standard sell-side platforms (SSPs) in the marketplace today. The technology leverages a combination of optimization algorithms orchestrated by machine learning, in turn enabling revenue maximization opportunities for selected, securely exposed inventory.



BIAnalytix SSP is a rich repository that integrates all the latest data related to the automated trading of current and future inventory. The platform contains several cross-media components, which together manage inventory, revenues, and budgets, and enable real-time trading and/or prenegotiated reservation-based trading. BIAnalytix SSP integrates pricing information, contract discounts, and current and forecast inventory capacities, qualified by forecast audiences within relevant audience segments. Additionally, BIAnalytix SSP can calculate future avails for inventory based upon usage and demand pressure and implement policies to manage inventory scarcity, adjusting rate changes accordingly.



About Decentrix

Decentrix is the first media technology company to leverage sophisticated media-centric artificial intelligence and machine learning to maximize the revenue opportunities of media, entertainment, telecommunications, and advertising companies in the cross-media marketplace. By surfacing critical data locked within the operational systems used by these businesses, Decentrix's solutions deliver insights that yield maximized inventory pricing, enhanced audience values, and optimized campaigns across all properties and platforms, across linear and digital business models, including OTT and ATSC 3.0. Decentrix provides powerful solutions — both in the cloud and as a hybrid platform — that industry-leading companies trust daily in making critical business decisions. More information is available at www.decentrix.com.



