DB Video Builds Innovative OB Van on Riedel Communications' MediorNet Real-Time Media Network

WUPPERTAL, Germany -- April 18, 2016 -- Looking to design and build an OB van that would support an entirely new mobile broadcasting experience for productions of all sizes, Belgium's DB Video called on Riedel Communications and the company's MediorNet real-time media network. Working with Riedel and coach builder Moeyersons, DB Video used MediorNet systems to create a relatively small yet robust expandable truck -- dubbed Unit 10 -- that boasts future-proof broadcast technology and a unique cloud model for signal routing.

"While standing at the intersection of 'classic' OB-van building and the introduction of IP-based broadcasting, we had to make critical and challenging decisions about how to invest in and deploy new technology," said Dimitri Beyaert, CEO and founder of DB Video. "We thought about the future of the mobile TV facility and determined that Riedel's expertise and equipment could help us make this vision a reality."

To create a future-proof truck with a space-saving yet spacious-feeling environment, DB Video worked with Moeyersons to design from scratch a complete OB van measuring just 11.65 meters long by 2.293 meters wide when closed. The company worked with a team from Riedel Communications, already one of its primary and trusted suppliers, to ensure the unit's routing and signal transport systems could support production of larger-scale broadcast television programs. The Riedel equipment proved ideal for an OB van designed with much more work space and much less rack space than is typical in a mobile unit.

Deployed in a fully redundant configuration built on a 10 Gbit/s fiber network, 18 MicroN 80G media distribution network devices, two MetroN core routers, and four MediorNet external stageboxes combine to serve as a decentralized matrix that transform the OB van into a cloud truck, with router elements situated in the ideal physical location for any given production or workflow. DB Video expanded the matrix through the interconnection of a router and Riedel Artist digital matrix intercom system. All MicroN units installed in the van feature a MADI connection, and all I/O in the cloud includes embedding and de-embedding options, multi-viewing capabilities, SMPTE2022-6 support, video format conversion, and timecode insertion.

DB Video also has deployed Riedel's MediorNet Compact Pro systems to create remote hubs that allow extra cameras to be connected to the OB van through a simple fiber connection. This capability helps the company to take on large-scale productions when the truck is in the field or when it is serving as a complete production facility at the company's headquarters.

"With its innovative routing system and its space-saving design, Unit 10 represents a significant advance in mobile production and broadcasting," said Peter Robberechts, sales manager for Belgium at Riedel Communications. "As the industry continues to evolve, this forward-looking model will give DB Video exceptional agility and flexibility that will help the company to distinguish its services in a highly competitive marketplace."

Further information about Riedel and the company's products is available at www.riedel.net.

About Riedel Communications

Riedel Communications designs, manufactures, and distributes pioneering real-time video, audio, data, and communications networks for broadcast, pro audio, event, sports, theater, and security applications. The company also provides rental services for radio and intercom systems, event IT solutions, fiber backbones, and wireless signal transmission systems that scale easily for events of any size, anywhere in the world. Founded in 1987, the company now employs more than 400 people at 13 locations in Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.

