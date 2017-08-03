Dalet Showcases Latest Advancements in News and Orchestration Workflows at IBC2017



Paris, France – August 3, 2017 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, will be unveiling several new technology advancements at the 2017 IBC Show (stand 8.B77), held at the Amsterdam RAI Centre from September 15th through 19th.

“Key for our customers is the ability to take advantage of emerging technologies that ultimately enable new business opportunities and growth. However, these come at a faster and faster pace. Replacement of key tools and infrastructure with every evolution is not a viable business option, nor is staying with the current siloed infrastructure,” comments Arnaud Elnecave, vice president of marketing, Dalet. “Today’s media operations require fluid, collaborative workflows based on an open technology framework such as the Dalet Galaxy platform, which can bend to the flow of new business requirements. All our recent implementations are about enabling this agile transformation for our customers.”

Elnecave elaborates on what attendees can expect to see on the stand: “We will be unveiling several key technology advancements at IBC. These innovations span across all media workflows, offering smarter services that enhance the content production experience, foster collaboration, reduce the complexity of multiplatform distribution and the curation of targeted content, ultimately enabling customers to create and deliver richer, better content to more platforms faster than ever before.”

Unified News Operations

An agile and scalable solution, Dalet Unified News Operations combines all the essential functions of an efficient modern newsroom, offering a comprehensive suite of collaborative tools that streamline the entire chain of operations. Dalet will introduce new additions to this toolset at the show:

Dalet Social Media Pane. As audiences consume their news more and more on social platforms, efficient production and publishing to these outlets have become paramount. The new Dalet Social Media Pane makes publishing on social channels easy and intuitive. It also provides a synthetic view of the published stories and their performance with audiences to inform new editorial directions and planning.

Dalet Content Discovery. This new module sets the framework for a new generation of editorial experience, recommending to the journalists and producers a selection of content readily available on the platform that matches their assignments or work in progress.

Advanced News Graphics Workflows. Dalet Cube, the comprehensive suite of high-quality broadcast graphics tools, boasts a new set of native integrations with the Dalet Galaxy platform for creating and managing CGs, crawlers, tickers, lower-thirds, logos, full-frame graphics and complex 3D animations. Available at various touch points of news production and playout workflow, these new integrations enable superior user experience and new branding efficiencies.

Orchestrating & Streamlining Enterprise Media Workflows

The new, award-winning Dalet Orchestration solution is an agile enterprise media management solution designed to integrate content pools and automate workflows across the various verticals of a typical media enterprise – such as programs, promos, news, sports and lifestyle. Dalet Orchestration provides a consolidated view of all media assets across the business with tools to easily automate and optimize workflows from acquisition and production, to distribution of content to multiple broadcast platforms and publishing systems. Delivered with Dalet Report Center, the solution offers critical business intelligence data specifically tailored for media operations, allowing management teams to measure performance throughout the chain and build data-driven strategies.

Deeper Integration with Adobe Premiere Pro CC

The critical connect point for post-production, the recently updated HTML5 Dalet Xtend panel connects Adobe® Premiere Pro® CC users to the Dalet Galaxy platform, providing a direct gateway to shared assets and facilitating greater collaboration with the rest of the users on the Dalet Galaxy platform – such as journalists, prep editors, sports producers and other production personnel. Editors can save projects or sequences as assets in Dalet Galaxy, and share them with other Adobe Premiere Pro editors connected to Dalet. New features and capabilities include support for multi-sequence export, locator inheritance, configurable metadata forms for exporting content and support for “while” scenarios when exporting from Adobe Premiere Pro.

Video-Over-IP and Virtualizing Your I/O Server

The Dalet Brio high-density I/O platform supports the latest IP standards adopted across the industry – SMPTE 2202-2, SMPTE 2202-6 and the soon-to-be-published SMPTE 2110. The latest version of Dalet Brio no longer has dependency on a physical video board, allowing for a full virtualization of the I/O service, opening doors to more agile, next-generation video network configurations.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution.

The foundation for Dalet productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise NRCS and MAM that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for news and media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.

Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way. Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 17 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.

The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, FMM, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, eTV, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, Australian Parliament and UK Parliament).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

