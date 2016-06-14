Dalet Releases Dalet Brio 3.4

New York, NY – June 14, 2016 – Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of software-based solutions for media organizations, announced the release of Dalet Brio 3.4, the latest version of its intelligent, high-density I/O platform. Developed to run on IT-standard hardware, the Dalet Brio 3.4 update adds new formats that support the move to IP, dynamic ingest management capabilities, and new Media Navigator and MultiCamera Manager features that enhance overall studio production.

Dalet Brio 3.4 new feature highlights include:

Support for Moving to IP

SMPTE-2022-2 Playout (H264/AAC)

SMPTE-2022-6 Ingest and Playout

Improved Tools for Ingest

Web Ingest Scheduler with router control and RESTful API

Automatic up-scaling on input (SD to 1080i)

XAVC-Intra HD, LongG HD and Intra-4K support

Audio routing (Embedded and AES-EBU sources)

Backup Copier: Push to FTP while ingest

Enhanced Features for Studio Production

Media Navigator now features rolling playback mode, quick preview, custom metadata handling, and consolidation of playlists

MultiCamera Manager now features transfer management to Avid Interplay; Adobe Premiere/Anywhere; and FTP and S3

Dalet Brio integrates seamlessly with Dalet solutions to provide a highly flexible and scalable end-to-end solution for broadcasters worldwide, including France TV, FOX Network Group Europe, MediaCorp, MediaSet and NASA, as well as sports teams such as the San Jose Sharks. To learn more about Dalet Brio, please visit http://www.dalet.com/platforms/brio.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet software-based solutions enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution.

The foundation for Dalet productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise NRCS and MAM that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for news and media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.

Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way.

Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 17 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.

The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, FMM, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, eTV, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, Australian Parliament and UK Parliament).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

Press Contact

Anya Nelson

Zazil Media Group

(e) anya@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 817-6559

####

Brio MultiCamera Viewer