Dalet Accelerates News Delivery for Times Network

Singapore – May 29, 2019 – Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for media organizations and content professionals, today announced that Times Network, India’s leading broadcast network, has deployed the Dalet Galaxy media asset management and workflow orchestration platform to optimize content utilization and accelerate delivery for its 24/7 news channel “Times NOW”. With a global presence across 100 countries, Times Network houses upscale brands including TIMES NOW, ET NOW, Mirror NOW, Movies NOW & Movies NOW HD, MN+, Romedy NOW & Romedy NOW HD, MNX & MNX HD and Zoom, each of which informs, entertains and engages viewers.



“Times Network is the leading broadcast network in India,” states K Yegneshwara Iyer, Senior Vice President & Head of Technology, Times Network. “To sustain this momentum and always be the first to break news, we moved to adopt a platform that could digitalize the archives as well as integrate our media silos, ultimately managing the entire media supply chain for the Times Network. Dalet was the best partner for this mission. Their platform allows us to bring all our content into one place and create seamless access for our users, with tools and intelligence to manage multiple workflows across several locations and business units.”



By connecting siloed production and post-production teams and systems across Mumbai and Delhi, Dalet Galaxy enables a comprehensive workflow transformation that gives “Times NOW” a first-to-air breaking news workflow that encompasses the complete story. Key to the transformation was the digitization and integration of Times Network archives. No longer do staff need to manually review archive logs, request media from the archivist, and wait for the content to complete the story. Dalet Webspace provides immediate access to all content with tools to assemble stories that contain a mix of freshly shot and archival media.



With archives fully integrated and digitized, the “Times NOW” archivists are freed from manual search and retrieval of taped media. They can focus their time on enriching the digital content with metadata, making it more searchable and accessible across the entire group. This creates a fluid content supply chain that optimizes content usage, ultimately helping Times NOW journalist enhance their storytelling.



“More than creating a friction-free workflow for breaking news, Dalet Galaxy is enabling Times Network to move away from a pay-per-month archive digitization process to a fully owned and managed digital workflow that optimizes content utilization. This is a business benefit that enables them to be more systemic in the way they manage and distribute their content across the entire business operation,” states Johann Zemmour, General Manager, Dalet APAC and EMEA.



For more information, please see The Times Group India video case study.

See Dalet at BroadcastAsia 2019

BroadcastAsia 2019 attendees can book a meeting to see Dalet solutions in action on stand 4T4-01.

Attendees can also register for the Dalet BroadcastAsia Executive Breakfast, held on June 20th at the Pan Pacific Hotel



