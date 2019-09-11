Dalet Media Cortex Accelerates Shift to AI-powered Media Workflows

Paris, France – September 11, 2019 – Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, will showcase at IBC2019 on stand 8.B77 the new version of Dalet Media Cortex, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered media workflow service that puts content intelligence at the fingertips of media professionals. A Software as a Service (SaaS) platform that enables the orchestration of multiple cognitive services in a pay-as-you-go model, Dalet Media Cortex optimizes content production, management and publishing by enriching content and automating workflows. In addition to the existing Dalet Galaxy five augmented workflows, new Dalet Media Cortex integrations, services and features shown at IBC2019 include smart captioning capabilities, improved news and editorials workflows, and integration with Ooyala Flex Media Platform. The new AI enhancements enable both Dalet Galaxy five and Ooyala Flex media Platform customers to produce and distribute more content faster, to more viewers in less time, as well as open doors to new markets.

“Over the last 18 months, we’ve seen the use of AI transition from experimental trials to real-world deployments. Using AI services to automate repetitive, but essential processes, as well as to augment user workflows with contextual insights and timely recommendations resonates with broadcasters and media companies who have to serve more platforms and more markets with more content than ever before,” explains Raoul Cospen, Director of News Market, Dalet. “The key to success is to combine the right mix of AI engines for a given use case and expected outcome, then automatically curate and present the data generated as simple, contextual insights surfaced in end users day-to-day tools. Dalet Media Cortex does just this. It enables media professionals to dedicate more of their time to creating and collaborating effectively and media companies to better serve their audiences with higher quality content and personalized multi-platform experiences.”

Dalet Media Cortex orchestrates combinations of cognitive services, fine-tunes the models, versions the data sets, aligns them with customers’ taxonomies, and eventually surfaces the results at various levels of the Dalet application stack to provide actionable insights and real value to the users and to the organization.

A fully managed service, Dalet Media Cortex can be deployed across the workflow within hours. Its smart metadata approach to classification automatically identifies asset type, defining key search words, sentences and terms, optimizing indexing and use of content across the organization. Seamlessly integrated within the Dalet Galaxy five and Ooyala Flex Media Platform workspace, all AI curated data is presented in a contextual manner, such as a caption or recommendation.



New Dalet Media Cortex integrations, services and feature highlights shown at IBC2019 include:

● Ooyala Flex Media Platform Integration: Populate automatically indexed metadata to OoyalaMAM for easy curation and distribution, increasing monetization opportunities for high volume catalogs and archives.

● Smart Captioning: Dalet Media Cortex can automate up to 90% of manual captioning work, accelerating the process five fold with high quality results. Its speech-to-text capabilities are available in more than 30 languages, opening up revenue opportunities in new markets.

● Improved News and Editorial Workflows: Automatically tag stories and wires. New entity detection capability (locations, persons, organizations) with smart assistant facilitates associated content recommendations for stories from planning all the way through production.

● Custom Dictionary: The custom dictionary allows users to add specific words that are relevant to an industry, a job, and market, optimizing accuracy and results.

● Enhanced Dalet Media Cortex API: Enables media companies to build versatile and extensive workflows leveraging a dynamic combination of microservices to optimize workflow performance (https://www.dalet.com/business-services/media-cortex).



For more information about Dalet Media Cortex, please visit https://www.dalet.com/business-services/media-cortex.





Better Together - Join us for a Very Special Dalet Pulse Event!

This IBC2019, the Dalet Pulse media innovation summit will expand its platform to include Ooyala. Celebrating the joining of two great media teams and technologies, the Dalet Pulse theme this year, Better Together, will give attendees a chance to learn about the extended product portfolio and how it helps leading media organizations develop agile content supply chains, deliver unique content experiences to multi-platform audiences, and increase revenues with Dalet solutions and partner technologies. It’s also a unique opportunity to meet the expanded team.

Thursday, 12 September

Bar Restaurant Pompstation, Amsterdam

Keynote: 17:30 - 19:00

Party: 19:00 - 22:00

Register now via https://www.dalet.com/events/dalet-pulse-ibc-2019.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organisations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximising the value of assets. Based on an agile foundation, Dalet offers rich collaborative tools empowering end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, post-production, archives and enterprise content management, radio, education, governments and institutions.

Dalet platforms are scalable and modular. They offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical functions of small to large media operations - such as planning, workflow orchestration, ingest, cataloguing, editing, chat & notifications, transcoding, play out automation, multi-platform distribution and analytics.

In July 2019, Dalet announced the acquisition of the Ooyala Flex Media Platform business. An acceleration of the company’s mission, the move brings tremendous value to existing Dalet and Ooyala customers, opening vast opportunities for OTT & digital distribution.

Dalet solutions and services are used around the world at hundreds of content producers and distributors, including public broadcasters (BBC, CBC, France TV, RAI, TV2 Denmark, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, SBS Australia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, MBC Dubai, Mediacorp, Fox Sports Australia, Turner Asia, Mediaset, Orange, Charter Spectrum, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), sporting organisations (National Rugby League, FIVB, LFP) and government organisations (UK Parliament, NATO, United Nations, Veterans Affairs, NASA).

