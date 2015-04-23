Dalet Manages Archives at CyBC

Paris, France – April 23, 2015 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of software-based solutions for media organizations, announced today that Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation (CyBC) has employed Dalet Media Life to improve the management of its broadcast archives. Powered by the Dalet Galaxy Media Asset Management (MAM) platform, the reimagined CyBC archive offers a unified repository of assets that is directly connected to production, content preparation and content delivery workflows. Leading the overall design, system integration and implementation was Dalet business partner, Pierides TechnoSystems Ltd.

“CyBC required a sustainable broadcast archive and has deployed Dalet Media Life to meet and manage this need,” explains Ben Davenport, director of marketing, Dalet. “As part of the project, there is a strong focus on importing and structuring existing metadata and media files coming from different systems. The Dalet MAM platform will facilitate this as well as integrate with current production and playout systems, giving CyBC the ability to better manage and share legacy, current and future content.”

Serving as the content hub for radio, news, sports and commercial broadcasts, CyBC archives span several decades and contain video, audio, books and documents stored on discs, videotapes and siloed storage systems.

The new enterprise workflow leverages advanced metadata management and automation capabilities to facilitate the complexities of transcoding content, propagating metadata, tracking assets, and distributing media. Dalet metadata sets, as defined by CyBC bespoke business rules, capture extensive asset details, structure content access, and assign content to the appropriate archive tier, optimizing the entire storage and archive infrastructure.

“Making the switch to a tapeless archive that can be accessed by all departments is key to our strategy,” explains Yioula Kyriacou, engineer, Radio & TV Studios, CyBC. “Not only are we seeking to rationalize workflow and maximise operational efficiencies by migrating to file-based, we intend to synchronize our access in a way that optimizes our ability to re-purpose archival content. Those requirements led us to demand an enterprise level MAM solution with proven integrity in a broadcast operation and one that would interface perfectly with our existing systems. Dalet Media Life is that platform.”

Twelve Dalet Brio broadcast servers support multiple archive ingest scenarios including a massive legacy content migration project. The underlying Dalet Galaxy MAM platform generates metadata-rich content and associated proxies that are stored centrally, while the federated search engine and easy-to-use production tools vastly improve retrieving, enriching and re-purposing CyBC archival assets.

Through a standard web browser, CyBC staff can browse production storage and archives, make shot selections, and storyboard packages using low-resolution proxies. Dalet ensures the corresponding high-resolution media is associated with shot lists and pushed to third-party systems for further editing or distribution.

To ensure content continuity among third-party systems, Dalet Media Life integrates with the CyBC online, nearline and offline storage systems from Harmonic, NetApp and Oracle/FrontPorch. The Dalet Xtend module facilitates access for Adobe Premiere CC editors, maintaining genealogy and metadata inheritance across postproduction activities.

For more information on Dalet Media Life, please visit http://www.dalet.com/products/media-life.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet software-based solutions enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution.

The foundation for Dalet’s productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise NRCS and MAM that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for news and media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.

Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way. Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 15 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.

The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, FMM, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, eTV, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, Australian Parliament and UK Parliament).

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

