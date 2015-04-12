Dalet Makes the Assist for the San Jose Sharks

New York, NY – April 10, 2015 –Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading developer of Media Asset Management (MAM) solutions, software and services for content producers, is powering game-day content production for National Hockey League (NHL) team San Jose Sharks. Deployed at the SAP Center at San Jose, CA, the turnkey Dalet SportsPack solution is based on the Dalet Galaxy MAM, Brio and AmberFin platforms. The robust package features all of the logging, cataloging, post-production and distribution tools required for high value, frictionless assembly, multiplatform distribution and tactical analysis of game-day media.

“For less than $300,000 and in a very short period of time, the SAP Center was outfitted with a turnkey system that enables the Sharks to prepare and distribute massive amounts of content efficiently,” explained Arnaud Elnecave, director of products and packaged solutions division, Dalet. “The new installation allows the San Jose Sharks to meet the high production demands of a sports venue while creating the ultimate in fan engagement both within the SAP Center and via various social network channels. And because the content is associated with metadata, no longer will staff and coaches need to dig through hours of game footage to find plays, as the powerful Galaxy search engine can locate it in a matter of moments.”

Dalet SportsPack supports industry-standard metadata sources making it easy for hockey teams like the Sharks to associate their NHL logs and scoreboard metadata with SportsPack-ingested content.

Duane Yoslov, SVP at Diversified Systems, the system integrator that spearheaded the installation, commented on the fast rollout, “The turnkey system was a straightforward deployment. It took less than two months from the time we received the order to the time it was rolled out and up and running – a testament to both the San Jose Sharks’ can-do attitude towards fan engagement and the flexibility and interoperability of Dalet’s technology.”

At the SAP Center at San Jose, Home of the San Jose Sharks, Dalet Brio, which features advanced ingest and playout capabilities, will be used to manage ingest of the venue’s eight camera feeds. To easily log this rapidly ingested content, staff can use Dalet Sports Logger with customizable sports-specific action buttons, a specialized application that is included with SportsPack. As ingests happen, the metadata-rich content is referenced in the Galaxy MAM catalog and stored on the NetApp shared storage. Thanks to the Dalet Xtend for Adobe Premiere module, the Shark’s five editors are connected directly to the Dalet Galaxy MAM content catalog, sharing and editing content even as it’s being recorded. All the key plays logged by sports loggers as well as metadata provide by others appear on the Premiere timeline as markers for any video recorded of the event, making a video editor’s job simple and efficient when editing multiple camera angles.

The Dalet AmberFin transcoding farm will allow the Sharks to receive and export content in multiple formats. Staff can quickly send packages to YouTube, Twitter and other social networks under command of Dalet’s NetXchange. Both Dalet AmberFin and NetXchange ship as part of the Dalet SportsPack configuration.

