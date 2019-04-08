Dalet Launches New Integration for Adobe Audition at NAB 2019

Las Vegas, NV – April 8, 2019 – Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for media organizations and content professionals, announced at NAB 2019 (booth SL6610) the release of Dalet Xtend for Adobe® Audition®, connecting professional audio production to the main content value chain. Adobe Audition offers a comprehensive professional toolset for mixing and editing audio for video, broadcast, and podcast content. The Dalet Xtend panel for Adobe Audition brings support for session management, including the ability to search and browse the categories of the Dalet Galaxy five content catalog. Users can import both audio and video titles with locators as markers into the Adobe Audition timeline, as well as clips, storyboards, and EDLs. Adobe Audition editors can also save sessions as Dalet Xtend titles directly back to the Dalet Galaxy five content catalog and archive without leaving the application.

“Dalet Xtend for Adobe Audition empowers creatives with wider and deeper access to metadata-rich assets, minimizing the technical complexity of tracking, converting, migrating or even simply locating media across the enterprise thanks to Dalet Galaxy five,” comments Golan Tsarfaty, editing product line manager, Dalet. “With the underlying Dalet Galaxy five platform managing the nuances of the media lifecycle, Adobe Audition audio editors are free to focus on the art of editing, mixing and finishing their packages using the very best audio assets available.”

“The Adobe-Dalet collaboration continues to bring expanded capabilities for our customers. Dalet’s new integration for Adobe Audition is a great addition to their panel for Adobe Premiere® Pro,” states Sue Skidmore, head of partner relations for Adobe video. “Our customers accessing Dalet’s Audition panel will create new efficiencies in their production workflows, enabling them to focus on their creative output.”

Dalet Xtend for Adobe Audition governs access to Dalet Galaxy five content hubs and archives, enabling cross operation collaboration with a comprehensive level of metadata tracking and management that ensures asset genealogy stays intact. Tsarfaty explains the user benefits, “Up until now, audio editors would have had to export a limited audio file to a shared folder on the storage platform and then import it into Adobe Audition and vice versa after they were done working with it. Important details such as metadata were lost in the transaction. Dalet Xtend for Adobe Audition opens a window into the Dalet Galaxy five content catalog and archive without having to leave the Adobe Audition application. With full access to assets, audio editors can expand their creative palette and view projects as a whole, simplifying their day to day operations, making the most of their valuable time, and freely collaborating with colleagues across the operation.” Tsarfaty concludes “Dalet Xtend for Adobe Audition is an important step in simplifying professional audio production workflows. Following the same development philosophy of our Dalet Xtend panel for Adobe Premiere Pro offering, we will continue to work closely with Adobe to evolve our integrations, building an ecosystem that simplifies enterprise multimedia workflows while unleashing the full potential of creative teams’ capabilities and collaboration.”

Learn more about what Dalet Galaxy five and Adobe can do for you: https://www.dalet.com/partner/adobe.

NAB 2019 attendees can book a private demonstration or workflow consultation with a Dalet expert to learn more about the new Dalet Xtend for Adobe Audition at:

Dalet Press Briefings at NAB 2019

To schedule a press briefing with Dalet, please contact Alex Molina at alex@zazilmediagroup.com.

Adobe at NAB 2019

At NAB 2019, Adobe will showcase smarter video and audio tools for improved performance and richer storytelling. The powerful new updates available today in Adobe Creative Cloud tools include ground-breaking Content-Aware Fill for video, powered by Adobe Sensei, to remove unwanted objects from footage, along with new capabilities for fine-tuning graphics, automating animations, refining audio mixing, and organizing and preparing media. Adobe Creative Cloud offers the world’s best video apps and services with the most deeply integrated product worfklows. NAB attendees can see the latest product demos at the Adobe booth (#SL5610, South Hall in the Las Vegas Convention Center) and at more than 100 partner booths from April 8–11. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organisations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximising the value of assets. Based on an agile foundation, Dalet offers rich collaborative tools empowering end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, post-production, archives and enterprise content management, radio, education, governments and institutions.

Dalet platforms are scalable and modular. They offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical functions of small to large media operations - such as planning, workflow orchestration, ingest, cataloguing, editing, chat & notifications, transcoding, play out automation, multi-platform distribution and analytics.

Dalet solutions and services are used around the world at hundreds of content producers and distributors, including public broadcasters (BBC, CBC, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, SBS Australia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, MBC Dubai, Mediacorp, Mediaset, Orange, Charter Spectrum, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio) and government organisations (UK Parliament, NATO, United Nations, Veterans Affairs, NASA).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

Press Contact

Alex Molina

Zazil Media Group

(e) alex@zazilmediagroup.com

(p) +1 (617) 834-9600

####