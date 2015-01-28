Dalet Launches New Free Education Platform, “Dalet Academy”

Paris, France – January 28, 2015 – Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of software-based solutions for media organizations, announced today the launch of its new online educational platform, Dalet Academy. Catering to broadcast and media professionals and enthusiasts worldwide, the Dalet Academy will cover a broad range of topics that are not only technical, but discuss the business implications of emerging technologies, issues and trends in the industry. This free online platform includes the Dalet Blog, authored by Dalet’s lineup of industry insiders; “Bruce’s Shorts,” the highly successful video series hosted by Dalet’s Chief Media Scientist and MXF co-author Bruce Devlin; case studies, white papers and industry articles; webinars; and in-depth training courses.

“The Dalet Academy builds upon the success of the AmberFin Academy, serving the industry’s need for an online resource that helps demystify the complexities of emerging media technology in a fun, engaging and informative manner,” says Ben Davenport, director of marketing, Dalet. “Thanks to a diverse pool of contributors who hail from the various corners of our industry, Dalet Academy covers a wide range of topics, keeping the community well informed on relevant issues and important industry trends, and hopefully having a little bit of fun while we’re at it.”

What will you find in the Dalet Academy?

Dalet’s Blog: Discover insights and trends from Dalet’s experts and partners to give you an edge in your conversations about the broadcast and media industry

Discover insights and trends from Dalet’s experts and partners to give you an edge in your conversations about the broadcast and media industry Bruce’s Shorts”: Subscribe to the Academy’s weekly video series where Bruce Devlin, Dalet’s chief media scientist and MXF co-author, explains a complicated issue in a short video. Subscribers are invited to suggest topics by emailing shorts@dalet.com. For a taste of what to expect in Bruce’s Shorts, visit the Dalet Academy YouTube page to watch all videos from

Bruce’s Shorts Season 1.

White papers: Get sound guidance and explanation to complex technical workflows thanks to Dalet Academy in-depth white papers

Case studies: Learn how to successfully apply the theory and hear real-world experiences with case studies on actual installations

Webinars: The Academy’s free webinars offer a deep dive into hot topics such as MAM technology, video solutions and even a glimpse into the future with Dalet’s “crystal ball” webinar. The first webinar, “UHDTV is for the Future, What is it and Why Should I Worry Now?” will take place on Thursday, February 19th, 16:00 CET. Register here.

In-depth training courses: Dalet’s training courses are the Academy’s only paid-for content. These exclusive lessons are reserved, for now, to Dalet customers, channel and technology partners.

What’s on the Academy syllabus?

Expanding on the material previously covered by AmberFin Academy and implementing the many hundreds of topics suggested by existing “Bruce’s Shorts” subscribers, brand new subjects that will be covered in various depths across Dalet Academy include:

New broadcast technologies, including UHDTV, colorimetry and object-based sound

Practical workflows, including international versioning, business process management and metadata management

Practical applications, including handling captions, changing frame rates and deciding on house file formats and schemas

IT, including virtualization, the cloud, storage tutorials, and provisioning and consistency of user experience

And much more!

Dalet Academy users are invited to subscribe individually to the Blog, Bruce’s Shorts, case studies, events and white papers, or if preferred, to everything globally with one click.

Who should join the Academy?

From students to seasoned industry professionals, current to future customers, partners and colleagues to competitors, the Academy has a lesson for just about everyone. Dalet has worked with other training bodies including SMPTE, the IABM and universities to ensure that all Academy content receives a high-quality audience of willing students across all age ranges and skill levels.

As an open education platform, the Dalet Academy also welcomes contributions from any and all industry professionals. Users can suggest topics, educational materials, or make a contribution of any kind by contacting the Dalet Academy editors at academy@dalet.com.

Some of the best discussions happen outside of the classroom. Follow us on YouTube, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+ to stay up-to-date on Academy happenings and keep the conversation flowing. For the most up-to-date information on upcoming events, please visit http://academy.dalet.com/events.

The Dalet Academy is edited and published by Dalet Digital Media Systems. For additional information, please contact us at academy@dalet.com. For editorial inquiries, please contact Anya Oskolkova at anya@zazilmediagroup.com.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet software-based solutions enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution. The foundation for Dalet’s productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise NRCS and MAM that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for news and media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.

Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way. Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 15 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.

The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Antena 3, Canal+, FOX, eTV, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, Finnish Parliament, Australian Parliament).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

