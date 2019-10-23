Dalet Expands Quality Control Support with Interra Systems Technology Partnership

Paris, France - October 23, 2019 –Dalet, a leading provider of solutions and services for broadcasters and content professionals, today announced it has expanded integration of the Interra Systems’ BATON platform to include the Ooyala Flex Media Platform.

Cupertino, California-based Interra Systems' BATON is the media industry’s leading machine learning- and AI-enabled automated file-based quality control (QC) platform. It provides comprehensive quality and compliance checks for VOD content, in the cloud and on-premises, for linear and streaming workflows.

The expanded technology partnership enables Dalet Galaxy five and Ooyala Flex Media Platform customers to deploy advanced automated quality assurance and compliance workflows.

"Dalet and Interra have had a long, successful partnership. In the past five years alone, we have done over 50 joint Interra Baton and Dalet Galaxy projects, worldwide,” said Kevin Savina, director of product strategy, Dalet. “This has been a very fruitful relationship and we expect this success to continue with the support of Interra Baton to the Ooyala Flex Media Platform, with the next major deployment being in India.”

Dalet Galaxy five and Ooyala Flex Media Platform customers leveraging BATON integration include VDM, Telefe, Mediacorp, Bundesliga, MBC Dubai, National Archives of Singapore, BBC Wales, Mediaset, ABS-CBN and NOS Portugal.

Acquired by Dalet in July 2019, the Ooyala Flex Media Platform is an open and extensible asset management solution that simplifies and streamlines the entire content supply chain, from production to profit, significantly reducing clients’ costs and complexity while increasing their revenue. The new API-based integration is designed to address QC seamlessly throughout the supply chain, automating quality checks at various stages and powering today’s media factories from ingest through production and distribution. BATON’s QC reports can be populated automatically to metadata fields for each asset within the workflow, enabling users to see the results of the QC analysis.

“Interra Systems’ BATON integrates tightly with Ooyala Flex Media Platform and ensures content readiness throughout the value chain,” said Anupama Anantharaman, VP of Product Management, Interra Systems. “This collaboration will benefit clients of both our companies, while enabling content creators and distributors to deliver high quality content.”

“Video quality is increasingly crucial in today’s competitive M&E landscape,” said Bea Alonso, director of product marketing, Dalet. “The integration of our platforms with the industry-leading BATON QC platform provides an automated solution for accelerated delivery of high-quality, tested content, opening the door for media companies to increase their operational efficiency and better monetize their catalogs, no matter their business model.”

For more information on Dalet Galaxy five and the Ooyala Flex Media Platform, please visit https://www.dalet.com/partner/interra-systems.

About Interra Systems

Interra Systems is a global provider of enterprise-class solutions that streamline the classification, quality control (QC) process, and monitoring of media content across the entire creation and distribution chain. Relying on Interra Systems' comprehensive video insights, media businesses can deliver video with high quality of experience, address new market trends, and improve monetization.

Widely adopted by broadcast, cable, telco, satellite, IPTV, OTT, and post-production markets around the world, Interra Systems’ products enable better quality video, reduced exposure to regulatory issues, and higher customer satisfaction. Featuring AI- and machine learning-enabled algorithms, along with a flexible, software-defined architecture, Interra Systems’ solutions support a variety of deployment scenarios, including the cloud, for higher performance, scalability, and efficiency.

The company’s industry-leading solutions include BATON, a next-generation hybrid QC solution that delivers comprehensive capabilities way beyond standard automated QC; ORION and ORION-OTT real-time content monitors assuring high QoE; and VEGA media analyzers for compliance and debug of encoded streams.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organisations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximising the value of assets. Based on an agile foundation, Dalet offers rich collaborative tools empowering end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, post-production, archives and enterprise content management, radio, education, governments and institutions.

Dalet platforms are scalable and modular. They offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical functions of small to large media operations - such as planning, workflow orchestration, ingest, cataloguing, editing, chat & notifications, transcoding, play out automation, multi-platform distribution and analytics.

In July 2019, Dalet announced the acquisition of the Ooyala Flex Media Platform business. An acceleration of the company’s mission, the move brings tremendous value to existing Dalet and Ooyala customers, opening vast opportunities for OTT & digital distribution.

Dalet solutions and services are used around the world at hundreds of content producers and distributors, including public broadcasters (BBC, CBC, France TV, RAI, TV2 Denmark, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, SBS Australia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, MBC Dubai, Mediacorp, Fox Sports Australia, Turner Asia, Mediaset, Orange, Charter Spectrum, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), sporting organisations (National Rugby League, FIVB, Bundesliga) and government organisations (UK Parliament, NATO, United Nations, Veterans Affairs, NASA).

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

