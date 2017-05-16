Dalet Innovations Expand Choices and Opportunities for Broadcasters and Content Producers at BroadcastAsia2017

Singapore – May 16, 2017 –Dalet Digital Media Systems will present its forward-thinking, agile media solutions at the BroadcastAsia2017 show (BCA), held in Singapore from May 23-25, on stand 4T3-05. Dalet solutions streamline a wide range of workflows for broadcasters and media organizations around the world, including:

Unified News Operations – Dalet delivers a truly connected newsroom with fully integrated media logistics, newsroom computer system and news production functions, powered by the Galaxy platform, for many broadcasters including recent adopters Euronews in Europe (Lyon, Brussels, Athens and Budapest), Metro TV in Indonesia, and the brand new WION/Zee Media Corporation in India.

Programs, promo management and multi-platform distribution – Dalet breaks silos and seamlessly connects workflows, processes, users and departments to simplify content production, versioning and delivery. Implemented by Fox Networks Group, MediaCorp and SBS Australia.

– Dalet breaks silos and seamlessly connects workflows, processes, users and departments to simplify content production, versioning and delivery. Implemented by Fox Networks Group, MediaCorp and SBS Australia. MAM for post – Dalet improves content management, versioning and advanced file delivery, providing key automation and data access to elevate client services; recently implemented by Hollywood power house Colortime.

– Dalet improves content management, versioning and advanced file delivery, providing key automation and data access to elevate client services; recently implemented by Hollywood power house Colortime. Sports highlights and magazines – Dalet transforms sports production and broadcast; Mediaset (Italy) is a leading example of what can be achieved across sites, channels and an entire operation.

– Dalet transforms sports production and broadcast; Mediaset (Italy) is a leading example of what can be achieved across sites, channels and an entire operation. Multimedia radio – Dalet offers tools designed for the way radio works in today’s digital age, from multimedia production to multiplatform delivery, helping put stations like KEXP (USA) on the global stage.

What’s New for Dalet at BroadcastAsia2017

New features and solutions shown at BroadcastAsia2017 include: the Dalet Orchestration Solution, winner of the NewBay Best of Show Award presented by TV Technology at NAB; a new range of options for cost-effective Business Continuity; a full suite of tools and data models to manage IMF packages at scale; and enhancements to post-production workflows enabling seamless integration with Adobe Creative Cloud and especially Adobe Premiere CC.

Dalet Orchestration is an enterprise, media supply chain orchestration solution that integrates content pools and automates workflows across different verticals (programs, promos, news, sport, lifestyle, etc.), providing a consolidated view of media assets across the business, and enabling easy and efficient distribution of content by the various broadcasting and publishing systems. Delivered with Dalet Report Center, the solution offers business intelligence specifically tailored for media operations in order to measure performance throughout the chain and build sound data-driven strategies.

Dalet Business Continuity offers a range of solutions, based on a secondary site, which can be hosted in an environment of the customer’s choice including on-premise, hosted in a private cloud, or in a public cloud such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) or Microsoft Azure. The secondary site provides access to back-up content (video, audio, scripts, rundowns, etc.) replicated from the primary platform – from a few hours up to days or weeks of content, depending on capacity and replication policies. Available within minutes, all operation-critical workflows defined by the customer’s contingency plan will be switched on. The pay-as-you-go and on-demand infrastructure models of the cloud require minimal upfront investment compared to classic plans that require large capital investment.

To manage and package IMF content at scale , the need for a powerful media asset management (MAM) with integrated Workflow Engine such as Dalet Galaxy becomes critical. The enhanced Dalet Galaxy platform offers a sophisticated set of tools to manage mass IMF packaging at the production, distribution and contribution points of a media business. The comprehensive workflow covers the full range of services for IMF package creation, from importing IMF packages natively into the MAM, to visualizing IMF structures and components with Dalet Context Maps, to building versions and supplemental packages with Dalet Track Stack and Version Editor, and eventually wrapping the compositions for distribution using a connector to an IMF-compliant transcode farm such as Dalet AmberFin.

The recently updated HTML-5 Dalet Xtend panel connects Adobe® Premiere Pro® CC users to the Dalet Galaxy MAM, providing a direct gateway to metadata-rich assets and facilitating collaboration with users such as journalists, prep editors, sports producers and other production personnel on the Dalet Galaxy platform. New features and capabilities include support for multi-sequence export, locator inheritance, configurable metadata forms for exporting content, and support for the 'while' scenarios when exporting from Adobe Premiere Pro.

Readers can learn more about Dalet’s Unified News Operations, Program Production, Preparation and Multiplatform Distribution, Sports Highlights and Magazines, and Multimedia Radio by visiting the Dalet website solutions section.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution.

The foundation for Dalet productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise NRCS and MAM that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for news and media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.

Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way. Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 17 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.

The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, FMM, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, eTV, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, Australian Parliament and UK Parliament).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

