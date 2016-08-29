Dalet Galaxy Creates a Connected Multisite HD News Workflow for Record News

São Paulo, Brazil – August 29, 2016 – Dalet Digital Media Systems, a leading provider of software-based solutions for media organizations, announced today that Brazil’s 24-hour news channel, Record News, has selected the Dalet Galaxy for News solution to drive an integrated news production and playout workflow for its São Paulo and Araraquara locations. Creating a single content repository for the two sites to access, the Dalet system offers Record News a story-centric news solution that features affordable IT hardware and federated tools for managing ingest, search, browse, story planning and production, news playout, continuity playout, and archiving.

“Our connected facilities allow journalists to share and exchange information much faster. This means our stories provide the most detailed information possible for viewers, which in the business of news, is crucial,” comments Francisco Costa, general manager of Record News. Isaias Oliveira, general director of LM Telecom, responsible for the project explains why Dalet was chosen: “This is not our first experience with Dalet; the installation at our sister station Record Bahia, was a big success. The fully integrated system helped foster better collaboration across the departments while reducing overall maintenance costs, giving us a very good return on investment and the confidence to implement it for our Record News operations.”

The new installation features the Dalet Galaxy media asset management (MAM) for News platform with Dalet Brio for ingest and playout management and Dalet AmberFin for transcoding. Dalet comprehensive metadata management allows Record News to index and better track content across the two locations. The centralized content repository with federated search and retrieval tools let journalists from both locations access and share content quickly. “The Dalet Galaxy platform is designed to scale both up and down, economically accommodating newsrooms of all sizes,” comments Julien Decaix, general manager, Dalet Americas. “This was important for Record News who wanted the capabilities of a full featured newsroom solution without the price tag of an enterprise installation. Our mature platform can be configured to deliver the end-to-end news workflow for newsrooms as small as ten to as large as 1000 journalists.” observes José Luis Costa, business development manager for the Brazilian market

Integration with ENPS ensures seamless story development while embedded newsroom tools like Dalet Onecut offer users straight-forward video editing capabilities for creating multimedia stories on the fly. Thanks to the Dalet Xtend module, Adobe Premiere CC editors have direct access to the Dalet content catalog with full metadata tracking and key playout provisions like edit-in-place. The new Dalet installation also manages the two locations’ archiving needs with full and partial restoration capabilities for both sites.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet software-based solutions enable media organizations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximizing the value of assets. Dalet products are built on three distinct platforms that, when combined, form versatile business solutions that power end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, production, archive and radio. Individually, Dalet platforms and products offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical media workflow functions such as ingest, QC, edit, transcode and multiplatform distribution.

The foundation for Dalet productivity-enhancing workflow solutions, Dalet Galaxy is the enterprise NRCS and MAM that unifies the content chain by managing assets, metadata, workflows and processes across multiple and diverse production and distribution systems. Specially tailored for news and media workflows, this unique technology platform helps broadcasters and media professionals increase productivity while providing operational and business visibility.

Dalet AmberFin is the high-quality, scalable transcoding platform with fully integrated ingest, mastering, QC and review functionalities, enabling facilities to make great pictures in a scalable, reliable and interoperable way.

Addressing the demanding needs of studio production, multi-camera ingest, sports logging and highlights production, the innovative Dalet Brio video server platform combines density and cost-effectiveness with high reliability.

Dalet supports customers from the initial planning stages to well beyond project execution. Our global presence includes 17 offices strategically located throughout Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, North America and South America, and a network of more than 60 professional partners serving 87 countries worldwide. This collective experience and knowledge enables our customers to realize potential increases in productivity, efficiency and value of their assets.

The comprehensive Dalet Care program ensures deployments remain up and running with 24/7 support 365 days a year.

Dalet systems are used around the world by many thousands of individual users at hundreds of TV and Radio content producers, including public broadcasters (ABS-CBN, BBC, CBC, DR, FMM, France TV, RAI, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (TV Globo, Canal+, FOX, eTV, MBC Dubai, MediaCorp, Mediaset, Orange, Time Warner Cable, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), and government organizations (Canadian House of Commons, Australian Parliament and UK Parliament).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA.

Dalet® is a registered trademark of Dalet Digital Media Systems. All other products and trademarks mentioned herein belong to their respective owners.

For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com.

